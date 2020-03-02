Grounded will have crossplay for PC & Xbox 'on Day 1' Those looking to play and survive together across platforms on Grounded will be able to when the game launches according to Obsidian Entertainment.

Grounded is set to be a social experience, and Obsidian doesn’t want to tether that down to specifically PC or Xbox. Cross-platform play opens the gate to allow all players to engage with one another. To that end, the devs have revealed that they intend to have crossplay in Grounded for PC and Xbox on Day 1.

Obsidian Entertainment made the announcement of crossplay during their PAX East 2020 panel for Grounded. Game Director Adam Brennecke, Environmental Artist Sean Dunny, and Senior Programmer Roby Atadero were on deck from Obsidian to talk about and answer questions regarding their upcoming multiplayer survival game in which players take on the role of shrunken children exploring a backyard full of all sorts of insects and opportunity. During the panel, a viewer asked whether or not the game’s availability on Xbox One and Steam would allow for crossplay, to which Obsidian confirmed that the game would indeed feature crossplay “on day 1.”

It’s great to hear that Xbox players and PC players won’t be barred from one another in a game that invites cooperative play and community like Grounded. Day 1 likely implies the eventual launch date of this game (which we don’t know just yet), but with Grounded coming to the Xbox Insider Preview program and Steam Early Access, there’s likely a good chance we could also see testing for it while the game makes its way to full launch. As more details become available about early access and launch, players can check out the Grounded Twitter and Discord to stay up on the latest updates and opportunities coming for the game.

Crossplay was just one detail in a wide swath of reveals and announcements during Grounded’s PAX East panel. Be sure to check out our full write-up to learn more about things like “arachnophobia mode,” the ecosystems of Grounded, and the interactivity between players and the world.