Evening Reading - February 17, 2020 - Presidents' Day

Give us a new F-Zero, Nintendo!
@Nintendo @NintendoAmerica @NintendoEurope Hey, it's me. #ReviveFZERO #OperationMuteCity pic.twitter.com/Qbil1tksDk— F4|FALCON [BF-2001x4] (@FZeroKid) February 7, 2020
F-Zero Twitter is a special place..
@technosucks pic.twitter.com/9oFzeadcye— Robert Merritt (@CalamityRob) February 17, 2020
This is funny because it is true.
Mega Ran - The Sunset Flip (featuring Austin Creed)
Mega Ran dropped this new track today.
Holographic Geoff Keighley with the scoop
EXCLUSIVE: @geoffkeighley to host MuppetCon 2020 during the week of #E32020 pic.twitter.com/TdSYihMGld— Holographic Geoff Keighley (@HologramGeoff) February 16, 2020
I am more interested in MuppetCon than E3.
Samsung Z Flip phone durability test shows some weak sauce
It seems that Samsung is being misleading with their glass claims.
