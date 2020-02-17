Evening Reading - February 17, 2020 - Presidents' Day

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Give us a new F-Zero, Nintendo!

F-Zero Twitter is a special place..

This is funny because it is true.

Mega Ran - The Sunset Flip (featuring Austin Creed)

Mega Ran dropped this new track today.

Holographic Geoff Keighley with the scoop

EXCLUSIVE: @geoffkeighley to host MuppetCon 2020 during the week of #E32020 pic.twitter.com/TdSYihMGld — Holographic Geoff Keighley (@HologramGeoff) February 16, 2020

I am more interested in MuppetCon than E3.

Samsung Z Flip phone durability test shows some weak sauce

It seems that Samsung is being misleading with their glass claims.

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for February 17, 2020. Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your night.

Lola is the best dog.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.