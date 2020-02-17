First Post! February 17, 2020 - Presidents' Day

Hey Shacknews, it's time for First Post! Let's officially kick off our day of posting. The Shacknews has the day off to honor Duke Nukem, so you won't see our regular news coverage today. Please take a look.

Happy Birthday, Jim Brown!

It's also George Washington's birthday, but he is dead.

Trader Joe's parking lots do all suck

You're not allowed to open a Trader Joe's in a lot with a regular, adequate parking lot. It has to be quirky with a bad traffic pattern. Gotta be. — Jawn Dwyck (@tyronem) February 15, 2020

Really makes you think.

Tony Hawk left his skateboard at the Berlin Wall

how dare you abandon me — Tony Hawk’s Skateboard (@tonyhawksboard) February 17, 2020

The skateboard is devastated, but I love Tony Hawk as a global ambassador for skateboarding.

me right now chillin somewhere in Berlin, finally understanding true heartbreak pic.twitter.com/MjIT5qZKkt — Tony Hawk’s Skateboard (@tonyhawksboard) February 17, 2020

It is also Michael Jordan's birthday today.

I must have it.

Introducing the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Cyberpunk 2077 Edition.



We made 77 for our community.



Want one? Here's how:

1. RT this video.

2. Tag a gamer who is as excited as you about Cyberpunk 2077 in the replies with #RTXOn

3. If selected, you BOTH win these limited edition GPUs! pic.twitter.com/IG2BZZCZ6H — NVIDIA GeForce (@NVIDIAGeForce) February 17, 2020

No one else enter the giveaway contest, okay? Thanks.

Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your day.

Lola is the best dog.

