First Post! February 17, 2020 - Presidents' Day

Hey Shacknews, it's time for First Post! Let's officially kick off our day of posting. The Shacknews has the day off to honor Duke Nukem, so you won't see our regular news coverage today. Please take a look.
Happy Birthday, Jim Brown!
RT to wish @JimBrownNFL32 a Happy Birthday! 🥳🐐 pic.twitter.com/fCZ9onUSAj— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) February 17, 2020
It's also George Washington's birthday, but he is dead.
Trader Joe's parking lots do all suck
You're not allowed to open a Trader Joe's in a lot with a regular, adequate parking lot. It has to be quirky with a bad traffic pattern. Gotta be.— Jawn Dwyck (@tyronem) February 15, 2020
Really makes you think.
Tony Hawk left his skateboard at the Berlin Wall
how dare you abandon me— Tony Hawk’s Skateboard (@tonyhawksboard) February 17, 2020
The skateboard is devastated, but I love Tony Hawk as a global ambassador for skateboarding.
me right now chillin somewhere in Berlin, finally understanding true heartbreak pic.twitter.com/MjIT5qZKkt— Tony Hawk’s Skateboard (@tonyhawksboard) February 17, 2020
It is also Michael Jordan's birthday today.
I must have it.
Introducing the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Cyberpunk 2077 Edition.— NVIDIA GeForce (@NVIDIAGeForce) February 17, 2020
We made 77 for our community.
Want one? Here's how:
1. RT this video.
2. Tag a gamer who is as excited as you about Cyberpunk 2077 in the replies with #RTXOn
3. If selected, you BOTH win these limited edition GPUs! pic.twitter.com/IG2BZZCZ6H
No one else enter the giveaway contest, okay? Thanks.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Ed Boon Talks Mortal Kombat 11, Smash Ultimate DLC, & more
- World of Warcraft 15th Anniversary Collector's Edition Giveaway
- Shack Smash Tournament Series kicks off at SXSW 2020 with $20K Ultimate Invitational
- 7 more things we want in Sea of Thieves
- 8 games we want for the Nintendo Switch 2020 release lineup
- The D.I.C.E. Awards 2020 winners & finalists
- Sonic the Hedgehog speeds past record for video game movie opening
- Shack Chat: Who is your favorite video game couple?
- 4 things we want in Metroid Prime 4
- 2020 video game release dates calendar
There you have it, Shacknews. Your First Post! for February 17, 2020. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. Here is a photo of Lola to brighten your day.
What are you up to this Presidents' Day? I hope you honor Duke Nukem in your own way like we do on our days off at Shacknews. Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Asif Khan posted a new article, First Post! February 17, 2020 - Presidents' Day