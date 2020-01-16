Evening Reading - January 16, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
Missouri could jail librarians for lending "age-inappropriate" books
As the article states, this is an attempt to legalize censorship. Anyone in Missouri with the power to push back against this should do so, as hard as possible. https://t.co/q38fsp4GWD— David L. Craddock (@davidlcraddock) January 17, 2020
There is a bill in Missouri that is essentially trying to legalize censorship. This is extremely troubling.
New Orleans police have issued a warrant for OBJ's arrest
The New Orleans police have issued a simple battery warrant for Odell Beckham Jr. after slapping an officer on the butt.— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) January 16, 2020
(via @MusikFan4Life) pic.twitter.com/u6GftrzMJ1
For that spank? This is ridiculous.
#Browns #BrownsTwitter pic.twitter.com/kbidSndUYR— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) December 15, 2019
Check out this birb picture
A curious Red-bellied Woodpecker pic.twitter.com/d3Xcekep29— Jocelyn Anderson Photography (@JocAPhotography) January 17, 2020
Helvetica continues to post amazing bird pictures.
George Lucas and Baby Yoda
January 17, 2020
This is the way.
Tetris Maximus!
First Tetris Maximus of 2020!!! #Tetris99 #Tetris #NintendoSwitch #DoitforShacknews pic.twitter.com/2oVqmJ4USv— Productive Citizen ✌🏾💙🙏🏾👊🏾 (@technosucks) January 16, 2020
I have to give it up to Japan for being asleep long enough to let me win.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Fire Emblem's Byleth revealed as 5th Smash Ultimate DLC fighter
- Arcade1Up talks 2020 lineup including NBA Jam, Frogger, & more
- Total War: Three Kingdoms - Mandate of Heaven impressions
- Cyberpunk 2077 release date delayed to September 2020
- Mortal Kombat 11 Joker gameplay trailer highlights the Clown Prince of Crime
- Overwatch League: The full Season 3 rosters for all 20 teams
- Shacknews 52 Most Anticipated Games of 2020
- Shack Chat: What is your dream video game announcement for 2020?
- Horizon Zero Dawn rumored to be coming to PC
- First Post! January 16, 2020
