Evening Reading - January 16, 2020

Missouri could jail librarians for lending "age-inappropriate" books

As the article states, this is an attempt to legalize censorship. Anyone in Missouri with the power to push back against this should do so, as hard as possible. https://t.co/q38fsp4GWD — David L. Craddock (@davidlcraddock) January 17, 2020

There is a bill in Missouri that is essentially trying to legalize censorship. This is extremely troubling.

New Orleans police have issued a warrant for OBJ's arrest

The New Orleans police have issued a simple battery warrant for Odell Beckham Jr. after slapping an officer on the butt.



(via @MusikFan4Life) pic.twitter.com/u6GftrzMJ1 — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) January 16, 2020

For that spank? This is ridiculous.

Check out this birb picture

A curious Red-bellied Woodpecker pic.twitter.com/d3Xcekep29 — Jocelyn Anderson Photography (@JocAPhotography) January 17, 2020

Helvetica continues to post amazing bird pictures.

George Lucas and Baby Yoda

This is the way.

Tetris Maximus!

I have to give it up to Japan for being asleep long enough to let me win.

Lola is the best dog.

