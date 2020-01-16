First Post! January 16, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for First Post! I'm back after taking some time off due to the flu virus. Let's officially kick off our day of posting. Please take a look.

BREAKING: CYBERPUNK 2077 DELAYED

We have important news regarding Cyberpunk 2077’s release date we’d like to share with you today. pic.twitter.com/aWdtR0grYV — CD PROJEKT RED (@CDPROJEKTRED) January 16, 2020

This is fine.

BREAKING: HOES MAD

Seems like the Smash Bros. community is not super excited about the reveal of the latest DLC fighter.

Mirror Man has got some serious swag

Mirror man pic.twitter.com/SEbnLjQutA — The Human Experience (@thehumanxp) January 16, 2020

Very shiny and impressive.

Take care of your chicken

Marshawn Lynch with the energy we need for all of 2020 #TakeCareOfYoChicken



pic.twitter.com/X6FTGJsEYu — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) January 13, 2020

Sage advice from the Hero of Time.

Halo kill streaks are poetry

The Best Halo Reach Clip I've ever gotten. pic.twitter.com/QxnQm2rwHM — Mint Blitz (@MintBlitz) January 11, 2020

It's a good thing.

There you have it, Shacknews. Your First Post! for January 16, 2020.

Lola is the best dog.

