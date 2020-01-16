First Post! January 16, 2020

Hey Shacknews, it's time for First Post! I'm back after taking some time off due to the flu virus. Let's officially kick off our day of posting. Please take a look.
BREAKING: CYBERPUNK 2077 DELAYED
We have important news regarding Cyberpunk 2077’s release date we’d like to share with you today. pic.twitter.com/aWdtR0grYV— CD PROJEKT RED (@CDPROJEKTRED) January 16, 2020
This is fine.
BREAKING: HOES MAD
Did @Sora_Sakurai drop the first “Don’t @ me!” in #NintendoDirect history? 🤣https://t.co/wOyfv4KmjT#SuperSmashBrosUltimate pic.twitter.com/d1ZJgtnpoZ— Shacknews (@shacknews) January 16, 2020
Seems like the Smash Bros. community is not super excited about the reveal of the latest DLC fighter.
Mirror Man has got some serious swag
Mirror man pic.twitter.com/SEbnLjQutA— The Human Experience (@thehumanxp) January 16, 2020
Very shiny and impressive.
Take care of your chicken
Marshawn Lynch with the energy we need for all of 2020 #TakeCareOfYoChicken— Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) January 13, 2020
pic.twitter.com/X6FTGJsEYu
Sage advice from the Hero of Time.
Halo kill streaks are poetry
The Best Halo Reach Clip I've ever gotten. pic.twitter.com/QxnQm2rwHM— Mint Blitz (@MintBlitz) January 11, 2020
It's a good thing.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
#ICYMI Sakurai taught us all how to count in binary during this #SuperSmashBrosUltimate #NintendoDirect https://t.co/s1s7xqVVjC pic.twitter.com/cJtQzHSuPp— Shacknews (@shacknews) January 16, 2020
- Fire Emblem's Byleth revealed as 5th Smash Ultimate DLC fighter
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses - Cindered Shadows DLC coming February
- Here are the Super Mario Maker 2 Course IDs from AGDQ 2020
- Overwatch League: The full Season 3 rosters for all 20 teams
