New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2020 video game release dates calendarShacknews Mercury subscription service relaunchesStar Wars Jedi: Fallen Order voice actors and castDestiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
2020 video game release dates calendar
Shacknews Mercury subscription service relaunches
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order voice actors and cast
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Overwatch League: The full Season 3 rosters for all 20 teams

The Overwatch League returns in February for its third season. Shacknews has a full list of the updated Season 3 rosters for all of the league's 20 teams.
Ozzie Mejia
1

It's that time of year again. The Overwatch League has returned for a third season, bringing back the top teams in the Overwatch world for another full campaign of intense competition. The rosters are going to look quite different than they did in Season 2, with each of the league's 20 franchises all busy wheeling and dealing to try and put together the best roster possible. Shacknews will attempt to neatly organize the Season 3 rosters for each individual team throughout the year ahead, as the next season of the Overwatch League gets underway.

There are 20 teams total for the Overwatch League, all returning from Season 2 and many of these teams ready to play in front of their home crowds for the first time ever. Let's run down their rosters one-by-one as we head into Season 3.

(Last updated: 1/14/20)

Atlanta Reign - Overwatch League 2020

Atlanta Reign

  • Owner: Cox Enterprises
  • Head Coach: Brad "Sephy" Rajani
  • Andrej "Babybay" Francisty (DPS)
  • Jun "Erster" Jeong (DPS)
  • Taehun "Edison" Kim (DPS)
  • Hugo "Sharp" Sahlberg (DPS)
  • Donghyung "Daco" Seo (Tank)
  • Blake "Gator" Scott (Tank)
  • Hyeonjun "Pokpo" Park (Tank)
  • Nathan "frd" Goebel (Tank)
  • Xander "Hawk" Domecq (Tank)
  • Petja "Masaa" Kantanen (Support)
  • Dusttin "Dogman" Bowerman (Support)
Boston Uprising - Overwatch League 2020

Boston Uprising

  • Owner: Robert Kraft (New England Patriots)
  • Head Coach: Vytis "Mineral" Lasaitis
  • Sangbeom "Munchkin" Byun (DPS)
  • Kelsey "ColourHex" Birse (DPS)
  • TaeHee "Jerry" Min (DPS)
  • Cameron "Fusions" Bosworth (Tank)
  • Minseob "Axxiom" Park (Tank)
  • Walid "Mouffin" Bassal (Tank)
  • Thomas Brussen (Tank)
  • Gabriel "Swimmer" Levy (Support)
  • Sang-min "Myunbong" Seo (Support)
Chengdu Hunters - Overwatch League 2020

Chengdu Hunters

  • Owner: HUYA Inc./Royal Never Give Up
  • Head Coach: Chia-Hua "Ray" Chang
  • Tzu-Heng "Baconjack" Lo (DPS)
  • Hu "JinMu" Yi (DPS)
  • Wenjie "Elsa" Luo (Tank)
  • Menghan "Ameng" Ding (Tank)
  • Tianbin "Lateyoung" Ma (Tank)
  • Xianyao "Yveltal" Li (Support)
  • Li "GARRY" Guan (Support)
  • Chunting "Kyo" Kong (Support)
Dallas Fuel - Overwatch League 2020

Dallas Fuel

  • Owner: Team EnVyUs
  • Head Coach: Aaron "Aero" Atkins
  • Dylan "AKM" Bignet (DPS)
  • Gui-un "Decay" Jang (DPS)
  • Zachary "Zachareee" Lombardo (DPS)
  • YoungJin "Gamsu" Noh (Tank)
  • Pongphop "Mickie" Rattanasangchod (Tank)
  • Lucas "Note" Meissner (Tank)
  • Ash "Trill" Powell (Tank)
  • Jonathan "HarryHook" Tejedor Rua (Support)
  • Benjamin "Unkoe" Chevasson (Support)
  • Wonsik "Closer" Jung (Support)
Florida Mayhem - Overwatch League 2020

Florida Mayhem

  • Owner: Misfits Gaming
  • Head Coach: Dae-Kuk "Kuki" Kim
  • Jeongwoo "Sayaplayer" Ha (DPS)
  • Sangbum "BQB" Lee (DPS)
  • Jun Ki "Yaki" Kim (DPS)
  • Pan "Fate" Seung Koo (Tank)
  • San-ha "Karayan" Choi (Tank)
  • Beom-jun "Gargoyle" Lee (Tank)
  • Nam-jin "Gangnamjin" Gang (Support)
  • SeongJoo "Byrem" Lee (Support)
  • Junsu "Kris" Choe (Support)
Guangzhou Charge - Overwatch League 2020

Guangzhou Charge

  • Owner: Nenking Group
  • Head Coach: Hyo-Jin "J1N" Cho
  • Jeong "Happy" Woo Lee (DPS)
  • Yiliang "Eileen" Ou (DPS)
  • Charlie "Nero" Zwarg (DPS)
  • Seungpyo "Rio" Oh (Tank)
  • Gicheol "Crong" Nam (Tank)
  • Alberto "Neptuno" Gonzalez Molinillo (Support)
  • Jeong "Chara" Yeon Kim (Support)
  • Jin "Shu" Seo Kim (Support)
Hangzhou Spark - Overwatch League 2020

Hangzhou Spark

  • Owner: Bilibili
  • Head Coach: Muho "Mask" Lee
  • Shilong "Krystal" Cai (DPS)
  • Jaehwan "Adora" Kang (DPS)
  • JunKi "Bazzi" Park (DPS)
  • Kyeong "GodsB" Bo Kim (DPS)
  • SangHyun "SASIN" Song (DPS)
  • Sungwook "Ria" Park (Tank)
  • Qiulin "Guxue" Xu (Tank)
  • Heechang "BEBE" Yoon (Support)
  • Ho jin "IDK" Park (Support)
Houston Outlaws - Overwatch League 2020

Houston Outlaws

  • Owner: OpTic Gaming
  • Head Coach: Harsha Bandi
  • Jiri "Linkzr" Masalin (DPS)
  • Joao "Hydration" Pedro Goes Telles (DPS)
  • Jeffrey "Blasé" Tsang (DPS)
  • Dante "Danteh" Cruz (DPS)
  • Matt "Coolmatt" Iorio (Tank)
  • Alexandre "Spree" Vanhomwegen (Tank)
  • Austin "Muma" Wilmot (Tank)
  • Tae-Hong "Meko" Kim (Tank)
  • Daniel "Boink" Pence (Support)
  • Jun "Rapel" Keun Kim (Support)
  • Shane "Rawkus" Flaherty (Support)
London Spitfire - Overwatch League 2020

London Spitfire

  • Owner: Cloud9
  • Head Coach: Cheol-yong "Agape" Hong
  • Gilseong "Glister" Lim (DPS)
  • DongJae "Schwi" Lee (DPS)
  • Geonhee "Clestyn" Cho (DPS)
  • Hyeonwook "Although" Jung (DPS)
  • Sangjun "Babel" Park (DPS)
  • Sewon "Bernar" Shin (Tank)
  • Dae Han "JMAC" Choi (Tank)
  • Jihun Kim (Tank)
  • SungHyuk "Highly" Lee (Support)
  • TaeHoon "Fuze" Kim (Support)
  • Gyumin "Sanguinar" Lym (Support)
  • Young Hoon "Krillin" Jeong (Support)
Los Angeles Gladiators

Los Angeles Gladiators

  • Owner: Stan & Josh Kroenke (Los Angeles Rams)
  • Head Coach: David "Dpei" Pei
  • Ji-hyeok "Birdring" Kim (DPS)
  • Chris "Mirror" Trinh (DPS)
  • Jason "Jaru" White (DPS)
  • Minseok "OGE" Son (Tank)
  • Indy "Space" Halpern (Tank)
  • Aaron "Bischu" Kim (Tank)
  • Roni "LHCloudy" Tiihonen (Tank)
  • Jonas "Shaz" Suovaara (Support)
  • Benjamin "BigGoose" Isohanni (Support)
  • Nolan "Paintbrush" Edwards (Support)
Los Angeles Valiant - Overwatch League 2020

Los Angeles Valiant

  • Owner: Immortals
  • Head Coach: Mike "Packing10" Szklanny
  • Kyle "KSF" Frandanisa (DPS)
  • Johannes "Shax" Nielsen (DPS)
  • Damon "Apply" Conti (DPS)
  • Caleb "McGravy" McGarvey (Tank)
  • Sanglok "Dreamer" Song (Tank)
  • Rick "Gig" Salazar (Tank)
  • Jae Ho "Rain" Park (Support)
  • JeongWon "Lastro" Moon (Support)
New York Excelsior - Overwatch League 2020

New York Excelsior

  • Owner: Jeff Wilpon (New York Mets)
  • Head Coach: Yongcheol "IMT" Jeong
  • Yeon-Gwan "Nenne" Jeong (DPS)
  • Jong-Ryeol "Saebyeolbe" Park (DPS)
  • Haeseong "Libero" Kim (DPS)
  • Seung Jun "Whoru" Lee (DPS)
  • Hong-Jun "Hotba" Choi (Tank)
  • Dong-Gyu "Mano" Kim (Tank)
  • Dong "Bianca" Wook Kim (Tank)
  • SeongHyun "JJONAK" Bang (Support)
  • Tae-Sung "Anamo" Jung (Support)
  • Chanhee "Mandu" Kim (Support)
Paris Eternal - Overwatch League 2020

Paris Eternal

  • Owner: DM-Esports
  • Head Coach: Yun "Rush" Hee-won
  • Terence "Soon" Tarlier (DPS)
  • Nicolas "Nicogdh" Moret (DPS)
  • Yeonghan "Sp9rk1e" Kim (DPS)
  • Gihyo "Xzi" Jung (DPS)
  • Benjamin "BenBest" Dieulafait (Tank)
  • Da un "Nosmite" Jeong (Tank)
  • Hanbeen "Hanbin" Choi (Tank)
  • Eoghan "Smex" O'Neill (Tank)
  • Luis "Greyy" Perestrelo (Support)
  • Harrison "Kruise" Pond (Support)
  • Damien "Hyp" Souville (Support)
Philadelphia Fusion - Overwatch League 2020

Philadelphia Fusion

  • Owner: Comcast Spectacor
  • Head Coach: Donggun "KDG" Kim
  • JaeHyeok "Carpe" Lee (DPS)
  • Josue "Eqo" Corona (DPS)
  • SeungHyun "Ivy" Lee (DPS)
  • Philip "Chipsa" Graham (DPS)
  • Heesu Jeong (DPS)
  • Sumin "Sado" Kim (Tank)
  • Gael "Poko" Gouzerch (Tank)
  • Junho "Fury" Kim (Tank)
  • Isaac "Boombox" Charles (Support)
  • Daniel "FunnyAstro" Hathaway (Support)
  • KyeongBo "Alarm" Kim (Support)
San Francisco Shock - Overwatch League 2020

San Francisco Shock

  • Owner: NRG Esports
  • Head Coach: Dae-hee "Crusty" Park
  • Jay "Sinatraa" Won (DPS)
  • Minho "Architect" Park (DPS)
  • NamJu "Striker" Gwon (DPS)
  • DongJun "Rascal" Kim (DPS)
  • Seon-chang "Ans" Lee (DPS)
  • Matthew "Super" DeLisi (Tank)
  • Myeong Hwan "Smurf" Yoo (Tank)
  • Hyobin "Choihyobin" Choi (Tank)
  • Grant "Moth" Espe (Support)
  • Minki "Viol2t" Park (Support)
Seoul Dynasty - Overwatch League 2020

Seoul Dynasty

  • Owner: Kabam
  • Head Coach: Changgeun "Changgoon" Park
  • Junyoung "Profit" Park (DPS)
  • Dong "Fits" Eon Kim (DPS)
  • Je Min "Illicit" Park (DPS)
  • Jaehui "Gesture" Hong (Tank)
  • Min "Marve1" Seo Hwang (Tank)
  • Min "Michelle" Hyuk Choi (Tank)
  • Seungtae "Bdosin" Choi (Support)
  • Jinmo "Tobi" Yang (Support)
  • Youngwan "Creative" Kim (Support)
Shanghai Dragons - Overwatch League 2020

Shanghai Dragons

  • Owner: NetEase
  • Head Coach: Byungchul Moon
  • Weida "Diya" Lu (DPS)
  • Jinhyeok "DDing" Yang (DPS)
  • Min "Diem" Sung Bae (DPS)
  • ByungSun "Fleta" Kim (DPS)
  • Jae Won "Lip" Lee (DPS)
  • Se-yeon "Geguri" Kim (Tank)
  • Kang-Jae "Envy" Lee (Tank)
  • Jun Woo "Void" Kang (Tank)
  • Ji Won "Stand1" Seo (Tank)
  • Sunghyeon "Luffy" Yang (Support)
  • Min chul "Izayaki" Kim (Support)
  • Jae Gon "LeeJaegon" Lee (Support)
Toronto Defiant - Overwatch League 2020

Toronto Defiant

  • Owner: Splyce
  • Head Coach: Felix "Fefe" Munch
  • Liam "Mangachu" Campbell (DPS)
  • Andreas "Logix" Berghmans (DPS)
  • Lane "Surefour" Roberts (DPS)
  • Brady "Agilities" Girardi (DPS)
  • Andreas "Nevix" Karlsson (Tank)
  • Adam "Beast" Denton (Tank)
  • JooSung "Roky" Park (Support)
  • Kristian "Kellex" Keller (Support)
  • YoungSeo "Kariv" Bak (Support)
Vancouver Titans - Overwatch League 2020

Vancouver Titans

  • Owner: Aquilini Group
  • Head Coach: Hwang "paJion" Ji-sub
  • Chunghee "Stitch" Lee (DPS)
  • MinSoo "SeoMinSoo" Seo (DPS)
  • Hyojong "Haksal" Kim (DPS)
  • Changhyung "Fissure" Baek (Tank)
  • HyunWoo "JJANU" Choi (Tank)
  • Seong "SLIME" jun Kim (Support)
  • Juseok "Twilight" Lee (Support)
  • Jehong "RyuJehong" Ryu (Support)
Washington Justice - Overwatch League 2020

Washington Justice

  • Owner: Washington Esports Ventures
  • Head Coach: Seetoh "JohnGalt" Jian Qing
  • Ethan "Stratus" Yankel (DPS)
  • Corey Nigra (DPS)
  • Hoseong "TTuba" Lee (DPS)
  • Chang-hoon "Roar" Gye (Tank)
  • Elliot "Ellivote" Veneryd (Tank)
  • Lukas "Lullsish" (Tank)
  • Yeonjun "ArK" Hong (Support)
  • Minseok "Aimgod" Kwon (Support)

These are the rosters heading into Season 3 of the Overwatch League. Be sure to check back, as Shacknews will endeavor to update this post with any roster changes that may come over the course of the next several months. Season 3 of the Overwatch League begins on Saturday, February 8.

Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola