Overwatch League: The full Season 3 rosters for all 20 teams
The Overwatch League returns in February for its third season. Shacknews has a full list of the updated Season 3 rosters for all of the league's 20 teams.
It's that time of year again. The Overwatch League has returned for a third season, bringing back the top teams in the Overwatch world for another full campaign of intense competition. The rosters are going to look quite different than they did in Season 2, with each of the league's 20 franchises all busy wheeling and dealing to try and put together the best roster possible. Shacknews will attempt to neatly organize the Season 3 rosters for each individual team throughout the year ahead, as the next season of the Overwatch League gets underway.
There are 20 teams total for the Overwatch League, all returning from Season 2 and many of these teams ready to play in front of their home crowds for the first time ever. Let's run down their rosters one-by-one as we head into Season 3.
(Last updated: 1/14/20)
Atlanta Reign
- Owner: Cox Enterprises
- Head Coach: Brad "Sephy" Rajani
- Andrej "Babybay" Francisty (DPS)
- Jun "Erster" Jeong (DPS)
- Taehun "Edison" Kim (DPS)
- Hugo "Sharp" Sahlberg (DPS)
- Donghyung "Daco" Seo (Tank)
- Blake "Gator" Scott (Tank)
- Hyeonjun "Pokpo" Park (Tank)
- Nathan "frd" Goebel (Tank)
- Xander "Hawk" Domecq (Tank)
- Petja "Masaa" Kantanen (Support)
- Dusttin "Dogman" Bowerman (Support)
Boston Uprising
- Owner: Robert Kraft (New England Patriots)
- Head Coach: Vytis "Mineral" Lasaitis
- Sangbeom "Munchkin" Byun (DPS)
- Kelsey "ColourHex" Birse (DPS)
- TaeHee "Jerry" Min (DPS)
- Cameron "Fusions" Bosworth (Tank)
- Minseob "Axxiom" Park (Tank)
- Walid "Mouffin" Bassal (Tank)
- Thomas Brussen (Tank)
- Gabriel "Swimmer" Levy (Support)
- Sang-min "Myunbong" Seo (Support)
Chengdu Hunters
- Owner: HUYA Inc./Royal Never Give Up
- Head Coach: Chia-Hua "Ray" Chang
- Tzu-Heng "Baconjack" Lo (DPS)
- Hu "JinMu" Yi (DPS)
- Wenjie "Elsa" Luo (Tank)
- Menghan "Ameng" Ding (Tank)
- Tianbin "Lateyoung" Ma (Tank)
- Xianyao "Yveltal" Li (Support)
- Li "GARRY" Guan (Support)
- Chunting "Kyo" Kong (Support)
Dallas Fuel
- Owner: Team EnVyUs
- Head Coach: Aaron "Aero" Atkins
- Dylan "AKM" Bignet (DPS)
- Gui-un "Decay" Jang (DPS)
- Zachary "Zachareee" Lombardo (DPS)
- YoungJin "Gamsu" Noh (Tank)
- Pongphop "Mickie" Rattanasangchod (Tank)
- Lucas "Note" Meissner (Tank)
- Ash "Trill" Powell (Tank)
- Jonathan "HarryHook" Tejedor Rua (Support)
- Benjamin "Unkoe" Chevasson (Support)
- Wonsik "Closer" Jung (Support)
Florida Mayhem
- Owner: Misfits Gaming
- Head Coach: Dae-Kuk "Kuki" Kim
- Jeongwoo "Sayaplayer" Ha (DPS)
- Sangbum "BQB" Lee (DPS)
- Jun Ki "Yaki" Kim (DPS)
- Pan "Fate" Seung Koo (Tank)
- San-ha "Karayan" Choi (Tank)
- Beom-jun "Gargoyle" Lee (Tank)
- Nam-jin "Gangnamjin" Gang (Support)
- SeongJoo "Byrem" Lee (Support)
- Junsu "Kris" Choe (Support)
Guangzhou Charge
- Owner: Nenking Group
- Head Coach: Hyo-Jin "J1N" Cho
- Jeong "Happy" Woo Lee (DPS)
- Yiliang "Eileen" Ou (DPS)
- Charlie "Nero" Zwarg (DPS)
- Seungpyo "Rio" Oh (Tank)
- Gicheol "Crong" Nam (Tank)
- Alberto "Neptuno" Gonzalez Molinillo (Support)
- Jeong "Chara" Yeon Kim (Support)
- Jin "Shu" Seo Kim (Support)
Hangzhou Spark
- Owner: Bilibili
- Head Coach: Muho "Mask" Lee
- Shilong "Krystal" Cai (DPS)
- Jaehwan "Adora" Kang (DPS)
- JunKi "Bazzi" Park (DPS)
- Kyeong "GodsB" Bo Kim (DPS)
- SangHyun "SASIN" Song (DPS)
- Sungwook "Ria" Park (Tank)
- Qiulin "Guxue" Xu (Tank)
- Heechang "BEBE" Yoon (Support)
- Ho jin "IDK" Park (Support)
Houston Outlaws
- Owner: OpTic Gaming
- Head Coach: Harsha Bandi
- Jiri "Linkzr" Masalin (DPS)
- Joao "Hydration" Pedro Goes Telles (DPS)
- Jeffrey "Blasé" Tsang (DPS)
- Dante "Danteh" Cruz (DPS)
- Matt "Coolmatt" Iorio (Tank)
- Alexandre "Spree" Vanhomwegen (Tank)
- Austin "Muma" Wilmot (Tank)
- Tae-Hong "Meko" Kim (Tank)
- Daniel "Boink" Pence (Support)
- Jun "Rapel" Keun Kim (Support)
- Shane "Rawkus" Flaherty (Support)
London Spitfire
- Owner: Cloud9
- Head Coach: Cheol-yong "Agape" Hong
- Gilseong "Glister" Lim (DPS)
- DongJae "Schwi" Lee (DPS)
- Geonhee "Clestyn" Cho (DPS)
- Hyeonwook "Although" Jung (DPS)
- Sangjun "Babel" Park (DPS)
- Sewon "Bernar" Shin (Tank)
- Dae Han "JMAC" Choi (Tank)
- Jihun Kim (Tank)
- SungHyuk "Highly" Lee (Support)
- TaeHoon "Fuze" Kim (Support)
- Gyumin "Sanguinar" Lym (Support)
- Young Hoon "Krillin" Jeong (Support)
Los Angeles Gladiators
- Owner: Stan & Josh Kroenke (Los Angeles Rams)
- Head Coach: David "Dpei" Pei
- Ji-hyeok "Birdring" Kim (DPS)
- Chris "Mirror" Trinh (DPS)
- Jason "Jaru" White (DPS)
- Minseok "OGE" Son (Tank)
- Indy "Space" Halpern (Tank)
- Aaron "Bischu" Kim (Tank)
- Roni "LHCloudy" Tiihonen (Tank)
- Jonas "Shaz" Suovaara (Support)
- Benjamin "BigGoose" Isohanni (Support)
- Nolan "Paintbrush" Edwards (Support)
Los Angeles Valiant
- Owner: Immortals
- Head Coach: Mike "Packing10" Szklanny
- Kyle "KSF" Frandanisa (DPS)
- Johannes "Shax" Nielsen (DPS)
- Damon "Apply" Conti (DPS)
- Caleb "McGravy" McGarvey (Tank)
- Sanglok "Dreamer" Song (Tank)
- Rick "Gig" Salazar (Tank)
- Jae Ho "Rain" Park (Support)
- JeongWon "Lastro" Moon (Support)
New York Excelsior
- Owner: Jeff Wilpon (New York Mets)
- Head Coach: Yongcheol "IMT" Jeong
- Yeon-Gwan "Nenne" Jeong (DPS)
- Jong-Ryeol "Saebyeolbe" Park (DPS)
- Haeseong "Libero" Kim (DPS)
- Seung Jun "Whoru" Lee (DPS)
- Hong-Jun "Hotba" Choi (Tank)
- Dong-Gyu "Mano" Kim (Tank)
- Dong "Bianca" Wook Kim (Tank)
- SeongHyun "JJONAK" Bang (Support)
- Tae-Sung "Anamo" Jung (Support)
- Chanhee "Mandu" Kim (Support)
Paris Eternal
- Owner: DM-Esports
- Head Coach: Yun "Rush" Hee-won
- Terence "Soon" Tarlier (DPS)
- Nicolas "Nicogdh" Moret (DPS)
- Yeonghan "Sp9rk1e" Kim (DPS)
- Gihyo "Xzi" Jung (DPS)
- Benjamin "BenBest" Dieulafait (Tank)
- Da un "Nosmite" Jeong (Tank)
- Hanbeen "Hanbin" Choi (Tank)
- Eoghan "Smex" O'Neill (Tank)
- Luis "Greyy" Perestrelo (Support)
- Harrison "Kruise" Pond (Support)
- Damien "Hyp" Souville (Support)
Philadelphia Fusion
- Owner: Comcast Spectacor
- Head Coach: Donggun "KDG" Kim
- JaeHyeok "Carpe" Lee (DPS)
- Josue "Eqo" Corona (DPS)
- SeungHyun "Ivy" Lee (DPS)
- Philip "Chipsa" Graham (DPS)
- Heesu Jeong (DPS)
- Sumin "Sado" Kim (Tank)
- Gael "Poko" Gouzerch (Tank)
- Junho "Fury" Kim (Tank)
- Isaac "Boombox" Charles (Support)
- Daniel "FunnyAstro" Hathaway (Support)
- KyeongBo "Alarm" Kim (Support)
San Francisco Shock
- Owner: NRG Esports
- Head Coach: Dae-hee "Crusty" Park
- Jay "Sinatraa" Won (DPS)
- Minho "Architect" Park (DPS)
- NamJu "Striker" Gwon (DPS)
- DongJun "Rascal" Kim (DPS)
- Seon-chang "Ans" Lee (DPS)
- Matthew "Super" DeLisi (Tank)
- Myeong Hwan "Smurf" Yoo (Tank)
- Hyobin "Choihyobin" Choi (Tank)
- Grant "Moth" Espe (Support)
- Minki "Viol2t" Park (Support)
Seoul Dynasty
- Owner: Kabam
- Head Coach: Changgeun "Changgoon" Park
- Junyoung "Profit" Park (DPS)
- Dong "Fits" Eon Kim (DPS)
- Je Min "Illicit" Park (DPS)
- Jaehui "Gesture" Hong (Tank)
- Min "Marve1" Seo Hwang (Tank)
- Min "Michelle" Hyuk Choi (Tank)
- Seungtae "Bdosin" Choi (Support)
- Jinmo "Tobi" Yang (Support)
- Youngwan "Creative" Kim (Support)
Shanghai Dragons
- Owner: NetEase
- Head Coach: Byungchul Moon
- Weida "Diya" Lu (DPS)
- Jinhyeok "DDing" Yang (DPS)
- Min "Diem" Sung Bae (DPS)
- ByungSun "Fleta" Kim (DPS)
- Jae Won "Lip" Lee (DPS)
- Se-yeon "Geguri" Kim (Tank)
- Kang-Jae "Envy" Lee (Tank)
- Jun Woo "Void" Kang (Tank)
- Ji Won "Stand1" Seo (Tank)
- Sunghyeon "Luffy" Yang (Support)
- Min chul "Izayaki" Kim (Support)
- Jae Gon "LeeJaegon" Lee (Support)
Toronto Defiant
- Owner: Splyce
- Head Coach: Felix "Fefe" Munch
- Liam "Mangachu" Campbell (DPS)
- Andreas "Logix" Berghmans (DPS)
- Lane "Surefour" Roberts (DPS)
- Brady "Agilities" Girardi (DPS)
- Andreas "Nevix" Karlsson (Tank)
- Adam "Beast" Denton (Tank)
- JooSung "Roky" Park (Support)
- Kristian "Kellex" Keller (Support)
- YoungSeo "Kariv" Bak (Support)
Vancouver Titans
- Owner: Aquilini Group
- Head Coach: Hwang "paJion" Ji-sub
- Chunghee "Stitch" Lee (DPS)
- MinSoo "SeoMinSoo" Seo (DPS)
- Hyojong "Haksal" Kim (DPS)
- Changhyung "Fissure" Baek (Tank)
- HyunWoo "JJANU" Choi (Tank)
- Seong "SLIME" jun Kim (Support)
- Juseok "Twilight" Lee (Support)
- Jehong "RyuJehong" Ryu (Support)
Washington Justice
- Owner: Washington Esports Ventures
- Head Coach: Seetoh "JohnGalt" Jian Qing
- Ethan "Stratus" Yankel (DPS)
- Corey Nigra (DPS)
- Hoseong "TTuba" Lee (DPS)
- Chang-hoon "Roar" Gye (Tank)
- Elliot "Ellivote" Veneryd (Tank)
- Lukas "Lullsish" (Tank)
- Yeonjun "ArK" Hong (Support)
- Minseok "Aimgod" Kwon (Support)
These are the rosters heading into Season 3 of the Overwatch League. Be sure to check back, as Shacknews will endeavor to update this post with any roster changes that may come over the course of the next several months. Season 3 of the Overwatch League begins on Saturday, February 8.
-
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Overwatch League: The full Season 3 rosters for all 20 teams