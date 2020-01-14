Overwatch League: The full Season 3 rosters for all 20 teams The Overwatch League returns in February for its third season. Shacknews has a full list of the updated Season 3 rosters for all of the league's 20 teams.

It's that time of year again. The Overwatch League has returned for a third season, bringing back the top teams in the Overwatch world for another full campaign of intense competition. The rosters are going to look quite different than they did in Season 2, with each of the league's 20 franchises all busy wheeling and dealing to try and put together the best roster possible. Shacknews will attempt to neatly organize the Season 3 rosters for each individual team throughout the year ahead, as the next season of the Overwatch League gets underway.

There are 20 teams total for the Overwatch League, all returning from Season 2 and many of these teams ready to play in front of their home crowds for the first time ever. Let's run down their rosters one-by-one as we head into Season 3.

(Last updated: 1/14/20)

Atlanta Reign

Owner : Cox Enterprises

: Cox Enterprises Head Coach : Brad "Sephy" Rajani

: Brad "Sephy" Rajani Andrej "Babybay" Francisty (DPS)

Jun "Erster" Jeong (DPS)

Taehun "Edison" Kim (DPS)

Hugo "Sharp" Sahlberg (DPS)

Donghyung "Daco" Seo (Tank)

Blake "Gator" Scott (Tank)

Hyeonjun "Pokpo" Park (Tank)

Nathan "frd" Goebel (Tank)

Xander "Hawk" Domecq (Tank)

Petja "Masaa" Kantanen (Support)

Dusttin "Dogman" Bowerman (Support)

Boston Uprising

Owner : Robert Kraft (New England Patriots)

: Robert Kraft (New England Patriots) Head Coach : Vytis "Mineral" Lasaitis

: Vytis "Mineral" Lasaitis Sangbeom "Munchkin" Byun (DPS)

Kelsey "ColourHex" Birse (DPS)

TaeHee "Jerry" Min (DPS)

Cameron "Fusions" Bosworth (Tank)

Minseob "Axxiom" Park (Tank)

Walid "Mouffin" Bassal (Tank)

Thomas Brussen (Tank)

Gabriel "Swimmer" Levy (Support)

Sang-min "Myunbong" Seo (Support)

Chengdu Hunters

Owner : HUYA Inc./Royal Never Give Up

: HUYA Inc./Royal Never Give Up Head Coach : Chia-Hua "Ray" Chang

: Chia-Hua "Ray" Chang Tzu-Heng "Baconjack" Lo (DPS)

Hu "JinMu" Yi (DPS)

Wenjie "Elsa" Luo (Tank)

Menghan "Ameng" Ding (Tank)

Tianbin "Lateyoung" Ma (Tank)

Xianyao "Yveltal" Li (Support)

Li "GARRY" Guan (Support)

Chunting "Kyo" Kong (Support)

Dallas Fuel

Owner : Team EnVyUs

: Team EnVyUs Head Coach : Aaron "Aero" Atkins

: Aaron "Aero" Atkins Dylan "AKM" Bignet (DPS)

Gui-un "Decay" Jang (DPS)

Zachary "Zachareee" Lombardo (DPS)

YoungJin "Gamsu" Noh (Tank)

Pongphop "Mickie" Rattanasangchod (Tank)

Lucas "Note" Meissner (Tank)

Ash "Trill" Powell (Tank)

Jonathan "HarryHook" Tejedor Rua (Support)

Benjamin "Unkoe" Chevasson (Support)

Wonsik "Closer" Jung (Support)

Florida Mayhem

Owner : Misfits Gaming

: Misfits Gaming Head Coach : Dae-Kuk "Kuki" Kim

: Dae-Kuk "Kuki" Kim Jeongwoo "Sayaplayer" Ha (DPS)

Sangbum "BQB" Lee (DPS)

Jun Ki "Yaki" Kim (DPS)

Pan "Fate" Seung Koo (Tank)

San-ha "Karayan" Choi (Tank)

Beom-jun "Gargoyle" Lee (Tank)

Nam-jin "Gangnamjin" Gang (Support)

SeongJoo "Byrem" Lee (Support)

Junsu "Kris" Choe (Support)

Guangzhou Charge

Owner : Nenking Group

: Nenking Group Head Coach : Hyo-Jin "J1N" Cho

: Hyo-Jin "J1N" Cho Jeong "Happy" Woo Lee (DPS)

Yiliang "Eileen" Ou (DPS)

Charlie "Nero" Zwarg (DPS)

Seungpyo "Rio" Oh (Tank)

Gicheol "Crong" Nam (Tank)

Alberto "Neptuno" Gonzalez Molinillo (Support)

Jeong "Chara" Yeon Kim (Support)

Jin "Shu" Seo Kim (Support)

Hangzhou Spark

Owner : Bilibili

: Bilibili Head Coach : Muho "Mask" Lee

: Muho "Mask" Lee Shilong "Krystal" Cai (DPS)

Jaehwan "Adora" Kang (DPS)

JunKi "Bazzi" Park (DPS)

Kyeong "GodsB" Bo Kim (DPS)

SangHyun "SASIN" Song (DPS)

Sungwook "Ria" Park (Tank)

Qiulin "Guxue" Xu (Tank)

Heechang "BEBE" Yoon (Support)

Ho jin "IDK" Park (Support)

Houston Outlaws

Owner : OpTic Gaming

: OpTic Gaming Head Coach : Harsha Bandi

: Harsha Bandi Jiri "Linkzr" Masalin (DPS)

Joao "Hydration" Pedro Goes Telles (DPS)

Jeffrey "Blasé" Tsang (DPS)

Dante "Danteh" Cruz (DPS)

Matt "Coolmatt" Iorio (Tank)

Alexandre "Spree" Vanhomwegen (Tank)

Austin "Muma" Wilmot (Tank)

Tae-Hong "Meko" Kim (Tank)

Daniel "Boink" Pence (Support)

Jun "Rapel" Keun Kim (Support)

Shane "Rawkus" Flaherty (Support)

London Spitfire

Owner : Cloud9

: Cloud9 Head Coach : Cheol-yong "Agape" Hong

: Cheol-yong "Agape" Hong Gilseong "Glister" Lim (DPS)

DongJae "Schwi" Lee (DPS)

Geonhee "Clestyn" Cho (DPS)

Hyeonwook "Although" Jung (DPS)

Sangjun "Babel" Park (DPS)

Sewon "Bernar" Shin (Tank)

Dae Han "JMAC" Choi (Tank)

Jihun Kim (Tank)

SungHyuk "Highly" Lee (Support)

TaeHoon "Fuze" Kim (Support)

Gyumin "Sanguinar" Lym (Support)

Young Hoon "Krillin" Jeong (Support)

Los Angeles Gladiators

Owner : Stan & Josh Kroenke (Los Angeles Rams)

: Stan & Josh Kroenke (Los Angeles Rams) Head Coach : David "Dpei" Pei

: David "Dpei" Pei Ji-hyeok "Birdring" Kim (DPS)

Chris "Mirror" Trinh (DPS)

Jason "Jaru" White (DPS)

Minseok "OGE" Son (Tank)

Indy "Space" Halpern (Tank)

Aaron "Bischu" Kim (Tank)

Roni "LHCloudy" Tiihonen (Tank)

Jonas "Shaz" Suovaara (Support)

Benjamin "BigGoose" Isohanni (Support)

Nolan "Paintbrush" Edwards (Support)

Los Angeles Valiant

Owner : Immortals

: Immortals Head Coach : Mike "Packing10" Szklanny

: Mike "Packing10" Szklanny Kyle "KSF" Frandanisa (DPS)

Johannes "Shax" Nielsen (DPS)

Damon "Apply" Conti (DPS)

Caleb "McGravy" McGarvey (Tank)

Sanglok "Dreamer" Song (Tank)

Rick "Gig" Salazar (Tank)

Jae Ho "Rain" Park (Support)

JeongWon "Lastro" Moon (Support)

New York Excelsior

Owner : Jeff Wilpon (New York Mets)

: Jeff Wilpon (New York Mets) Head Coach : Yongcheol "IMT" Jeong

: Yongcheol "IMT" Jeong Yeon-Gwan "Nenne" Jeong (DPS)

Jong-Ryeol "Saebyeolbe" Park (DPS)

Haeseong "Libero" Kim (DPS)

Seung Jun "Whoru" Lee (DPS)

Hong-Jun "Hotba" Choi (Tank)

Dong-Gyu "Mano" Kim (Tank)

Dong "Bianca" Wook Kim (Tank)

SeongHyun "JJONAK" Bang (Support)

Tae-Sung "Anamo" Jung (Support)

Chanhee "Mandu" Kim (Support)

Paris Eternal

Owner : DM-Esports

: DM-Esports Head Coach : Yun "Rush" Hee-won

: Yun "Rush" Hee-won Terence "Soon" Tarlier (DPS)

Nicolas "Nicogdh" Moret (DPS)

Yeonghan "Sp9rk1e" Kim (DPS)

Gihyo "Xzi" Jung (DPS)

Benjamin "BenBest" Dieulafait (Tank)

Da un "Nosmite" Jeong (Tank)

Hanbeen "Hanbin" Choi (Tank)

Eoghan "Smex" O'Neill (Tank)

Luis "Greyy" Perestrelo (Support)

Harrison "Kruise" Pond (Support)

Damien "Hyp" Souville (Support)

Philadelphia Fusion

Owner : Comcast Spectacor

: Comcast Spectacor Head Coach : Donggun "KDG" Kim

: Donggun "KDG" Kim JaeHyeok "Carpe" Lee (DPS)

Josue "Eqo" Corona (DPS)

SeungHyun "Ivy" Lee (DPS)

Philip "Chipsa" Graham (DPS)

Heesu Jeong (DPS)

Sumin "Sado" Kim (Tank)

Gael "Poko" Gouzerch (Tank)

Junho "Fury" Kim (Tank)

Isaac "Boombox" Charles (Support)

Daniel "FunnyAstro" Hathaway (Support)

KyeongBo "Alarm" Kim (Support)

San Francisco Shock

Owner : NRG Esports

: NRG Esports Head Coach : Dae-hee "Crusty" Park

: Dae-hee "Crusty" Park Jay "Sinatraa" Won (DPS)

Minho "Architect" Park (DPS)

NamJu "Striker" Gwon (DPS)

DongJun "Rascal" Kim (DPS)

Seon-chang "Ans" Lee (DPS)

Matthew "Super" DeLisi (Tank)

Myeong Hwan "Smurf" Yoo (Tank)

Hyobin "Choihyobin" Choi (Tank)

Grant "Moth" Espe (Support)

Minki "Viol2t" Park (Support)

Seoul Dynasty

Owner : Kabam

: Kabam Head Coach : Changgeun "Changgoon" Park

: Changgeun "Changgoon" Park Junyoung "Profit" Park (DPS)

Dong "Fits" Eon Kim (DPS)

Je Min "Illicit" Park (DPS)

Jaehui "Gesture" Hong (Tank)

Min "Marve1" Seo Hwang (Tank)

Min "Michelle" Hyuk Choi (Tank)

Seungtae "Bdosin" Choi (Support)

Jinmo "Tobi" Yang (Support)

Youngwan "Creative" Kim (Support)

Shanghai Dragons

Owner : NetEase

: NetEase Head Coach : Byungchul Moon

: Byungchul Moon Weida "Diya" Lu (DPS)

Jinhyeok "DDing" Yang (DPS)

Min "Diem" Sung Bae (DPS)

ByungSun "Fleta" Kim (DPS)

Jae Won "Lip" Lee (DPS)

Se-yeon "Geguri" Kim (Tank)

Kang-Jae "Envy" Lee (Tank)

Jun Woo "Void" Kang (Tank)

Ji Won "Stand1" Seo (Tank)

Sunghyeon "Luffy" Yang (Support)

Min chul "Izayaki" Kim (Support)

Jae Gon "LeeJaegon" Lee (Support)

Toronto Defiant

Owner : Splyce

: Splyce Head Coach : Felix "Fefe" Munch

: Felix "Fefe" Munch Liam "Mangachu" Campbell (DPS)

Andreas "Logix" Berghmans (DPS)

Lane "Surefour" Roberts (DPS)

Brady "Agilities" Girardi (DPS)

Andreas "Nevix" Karlsson (Tank)

Adam "Beast" Denton (Tank)

JooSung "Roky" Park (Support)

Kristian "Kellex" Keller (Support)

YoungSeo "Kariv" Bak (Support)

Vancouver Titans

Owner : Aquilini Group

: Aquilini Group Head Coach : Hwang "paJion" Ji-sub

: Hwang "paJion" Ji-sub Chunghee "Stitch" Lee (DPS)

MinSoo "SeoMinSoo" Seo (DPS)

Hyojong "Haksal" Kim (DPS)

Changhyung "Fissure" Baek (Tank)

HyunWoo "JJANU" Choi (Tank)

Seong "SLIME" jun Kim (Support)

Juseok "Twilight" Lee (Support)

Jehong "RyuJehong" Ryu (Support)

Washington Justice

Owner : Washington Esports Ventures

: Washington Esports Ventures Head Coach : Seetoh "JohnGalt" Jian Qing

: Seetoh "JohnGalt" Jian Qing Ethan "Stratus" Yankel (DPS)

Corey Nigra (DPS)

Hoseong "TTuba" Lee (DPS)

Chang-hoon "Roar" Gye (Tank)

Elliot "Ellivote" Veneryd (Tank)

Lukas "Lullsish" (Tank)

Yeonjun "ArK" Hong (Support)

Minseok "Aimgod" Kwon (Support)

These are the rosters heading into Season 3 of the Overwatch League. Be sure to check back, as Shacknews will endeavor to update this post with any roster changes that may come over the course of the next several months. Season 3 of the Overwatch League begins on Saturday, February 8.