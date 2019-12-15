Weekend Discussion - December 15, 2019

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Weekend Discussion. Let's officially kick off our day of posting. Please take a look.

Happy Birthday, Marc Rebillet

It's Loop Daddy's birthday today, and Marc will be doing a special livestream at 2:30 PM ET. Get in the goddamn pool! Marc also dropped a new single today on streaming music platforms.

Work That Ass for Daddy, out now on all streaming platforms:https://t.co/NwqVswQemS pic.twitter.com/5H7tCTlQps — Marc Rebillet (@marcrebillet) December 15, 2019

Shackmas Time in the Shacknews Chatty

Hue Hue Hue! Happy Shackmas!

We are doing our annual series of Shackmas giveaways on our Shacknews Chatty forum. Head over to the currently active Nintendo Switch giveaway thread for your chance to win!

THE OFFICIAL SHACKNEWS NFL THREAD OF THE NFL AND SHACKNEWS - WEEK 15

Head over to our NFL mega thread to talk smack, cry about your team, or complain about your terrible Fantasy Football decisions.

Dave's Series X

10 patties of fresh, never frozen Canadian beef. This is our dream. #PowerYourDreams pic.twitter.com/2FLxlUIBZc — Wendy’s 🇨🇦 (@WendysCanada) December 13, 2019

Well played, Wendy's Canada.

Supported GameEnthus during their Extra Life livestream

Aaron beat Shacknews.com Briefcase Level 5 on Wii U, and he earned $1337 for the kids as a result!

Here is a video of Lola to brighten your day.

What are you up to this weekend? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.