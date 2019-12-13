Weekend PC Download Deals for Dec. 13: The Game Awards 2019

The Game Awards have come and gone, with the industry celebrating the best games of this year. Steam, the Humble Store, and the Epic Games store are also celebrating the very best of this year and has a handful of Game Awards nominees on sale this weekend.
Elsewhere, Modern Warfare continues to go for $40 over on Battle.net. EA games have come to Fanatical and Green Man Gaming. GOG.com has kicked off its massive Winter Sale and will keep that going from now through the new year. And if you're looking for free stuff, you might have heard that The Wolf Among Us 2 is coming soon. You can play the first game for free over on the Epic Games Store.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare - $39.99 (33% off)
- World of Warcraft: Complete Collection (includes Shadowlands expansion) - $89.99 (27% off)
- StarCraft II Stetmann Master Bundle - $9.99 (33% off)
- StarCraft II BlizzCon 2018 War Chest Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft II War Chest: Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft II Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (20% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $13.59 (74% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Direct2Drive
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire Obsidian Edition [Steam] - $29.99 (60% off)
Epic Games Store
- The Wolf Among Us - FREE until 12/19
- The Escapists - FREE until 12/19
- Borderlands 3 - $38.99 (35% off)
- The Outer Worlds - $44.99 (25% off)
- Control - $40.19 (33% off)
- Metro Exodus - $19.99 (50% off)
- Outer Wilds - $19.99 (20% off)
- What the Golf? - $12.99 (35% off)
- Trover Saves the Universe - $23.99 (20% off)
- Anno 1800 - $32.99 (45% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege - $7.99 (60% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2 - $14.99 (75% off)
Fanatical
Pay $4.29 for Tomb Raider (2013) and all of its DLC. These activate on Steam.
Or pay $3.99 for Double Cross, Trident's Wake, The King's Bird, and Joggernauts. These activate on Steam.
Or pay $2.49 for Deus Ex: Game of the Year Edition and Deus Ex: Invisible War. Pay $4.99 for Deus Ex: Human Revolution Director's Cut. Pay $8.99 to also receive Deus Ex: Mankind Divided. These activate on Steam.
Or pay $4.99 and receive F.E.A.R., F.E.A.R. 2: Project Origin (w/ Reborn DLC), and F.E.A.R. 3. These activate on Steam.
- Battlefield V [Origin] - $15.99 (60% off)
- The Sims 4 [Origin] - $9.99 (75% off)
- Mass Effect Trilogy [Origin] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Mass Effect Andromeda [Origin] - $15.99 (60% off)
- Burnout Paradise Remastered [Origin] - $4.99 (75% off)
- Origin games are now on Fanatical! Check out the best of Origin during the Fanatical EA Publisher Sale.
- Resident Evil 2 [Steam] - $17.99 (70% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 [Steam] - $17.99 (70% off)
GamersGate
Use the coupon code THEdiscount to receive 15% off of any full-priced game. Restrictions apply.
- Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden [Steam] - $17.50 (50% off)
- Miscreated [Steam] - $7.50 (62% off)
- Conan Exiles [Steam] - $16.00 (60% off)
- Star Control: Origins [Steam] - $7.42 (75% off)
- Conan Unconquered [Steam] - $13.39 (33% off)
GOG.com
- Disco Elysium - $31.99 (20% off)
- Stardew Valley - $11.99 (20% off)
- GreedFall - $37.49 (25% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - $14.99 (70% off)
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition - $24.69 (45% off)
- Children of Morta - $16.49 (25% off)
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice - $10.19 (66% off)
- A Plague Tale: Innocence - $22.49 (50% off)
- Outward - $15.99 (60% off)
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire Obsidian Edition - $29.99 (60% off)
- Kingdom Come: Deliverance - $29.99 (25% off)
- Diablo + Hellfire - $8.49 (15% off)
- Warcraft I + II - $12.69 (15% off)
- Indivisible - $31.99 (20% off)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night - $29.99 (25% off)
- Hollow Knight - $7.49 (50% off)
- Return of the Obra Dinn - $15.99 (20% off)
- Gris - $8.49 (50% off)
- River City Girls - $20.99 (30% off)
- Into the Breach - $7.49 (50% off)
- Katana ZERO - $9.99 (33% off)
- Slay the Spire - $18.69 (25% off)
- Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic - $3.49 (65% off)
- Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II - $3.49 (65% off)
- There are over 2,500 games on sale from now through the new year. There are also select bundles available that will save you even more money! Check out all of the games featured in the GOG.com Winter Sale.
Green Man Gaming
- Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order [Origin] - $53.99 (10% off)
- Battlefield V [Origin] - $15.20 (62% off)
- Anthem [Origin] - $22.80 (62% off)
- Mass Effect Trilogy [Origin] - $14.25 (52% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront II [Origin] - $14.25 (52% off)
- The Sims 4 [Origin] - $9.50 (76% off)
- The best of Origin is now on Green Man Gaming. Check out all of the games featured during the Green Man Gaming EA Publisher Sale.
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus [Steam] - $11.39 (71% off)
- DOOM [Steam] - $5.70 (71% off)
- Dishonored 2 [Steam] - $9.50 (76% off)
- ARK Survival Evolved [Steam] - $14.87 (70% off)
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $14.99 for three games a month or $19.99 for nine games a month. For the month of December, select between Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Blasphemous, Ancestors Legacy, Phantom Doctrine, Dead Vinland, Horizon Chase Turbo, Dark Future: Blood Red States, Desert Child, Aegis Defenders, and XMorph Defense. DRMs vary.
The Yogscast Jingle Jam has returned! Pay $5 or more for a shout-out on the Yogscast and a Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Animated Calling Card. Pay $30 or more for Kingdom: New Lands, Bastion, Rapture Rejects, Crusader Kings II: Dynasty Starter Pack, Red Orchestra 2: Heroes of Stalingrad GOTY Edition, Invisible Inc., Dreadlands (beta), Clatter, Chivalry: Medieval Warfare, Guilty Gear Xrd Rev 2, Balancelot, Animal Super Squad, 41% off one purchase on Displate.com, Two Point Hospital: Jingle Jimjams, 70% off Two Point Hospital on the Humble Store, Misadventures of Laura Silver: Chapter I, Hero Defense, Battlevoid: Harbinger, Drink More Glurp Jingle Jam Challenge, Company of Heroes, Must Dash Amigos, MetaMorph: Dungeon Creatures, Partial Control, Stories: The Path of Destinies, Omensight: Definitive Edition, Border Force, Rebound: Dodgeball Evolved, Pac-Man Championship Edition 2, Adventure Boy Cheapskate DX, A Glider's Journey, Scanner Sombre, Motorsport Manager, Kalaban, Colt Express, Deadlight: Director's Cut, Artemis: God-Queen of the Hunt, a coupon for 60% off of Dead by Daylight and three DLCs (Of Flesh and Mud Chapter, Spark of Madness Chapter, and Curtain Call Chapter), Pumped BMX+, YORG.io, Cathedral, Super Chicken Catchers, Ninja Senki DX, and more games to be named later. DRMs vary.
Or pay $1 or more for Sonic Adventure 2, Sonic Adventure 2 Battle DLC, Sonic 3 & Knuckles, Sonic CD, Sonic the Hedgehog 4: Episode 1, and Sonic Adventure DX. Pay more than the average $6.56 to get Sonic Generations Collection, Sonic Lost World, Sonic the Hedgehog 4: Episode 2, and Sonic & SEGA All-Stars Racing. Pay $10 or more to also receive Sonic Mania, Sonic Mania Encore DLC, and Sonic Forces. These activate on Steam.
Or pay $1 or more for Prison Architect, Prison Architect: Aficionado, Cities in Motion, and Cities in Motion 2. Pay more than the average $7.99 to get Cities: Skylines with the Content Creator Pack: European Suburbia, Green Cities, and Synthetic Down Radio DLC packs, Cities in Motion's U.S. Cities, Tokyo, and German Cities DLC packs, and Cities in Motion 2's European Cities DLC pack. Pay $18 or more to also receive Surviving Mars Deluxe Edition and the Space Race, Green Planet, and Project Laika DLC packs and the Cities: Skylines Industries DLC pack. These activate on Steam.
- Destiny 2: Shadowkeep [Steam] - $20.99 (40% off)
- The Outer Worlds [Epic] - $44.99 (25% off)
- Borderlands 3 [Epic] - $38.99 (35% off)
- Control [Epic] - $40.19 (33% off)
- Resident Evil 2 [Steam] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 [Steam] - $19.79 (67% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Baba is You [Steam] - $11.99 (20% off)
- The best from The Game Awards is on sale this weekend. Check out all of the games featured in the Humble Store's Game Awards 2019 Sale.
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night [Steam] - $27.99 (30% off)
- Katana ZERO [Steam] - $10.04 (33% off)
- Metro Exodus [Epic] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Planet Coaster [Steam] - $11.24 (75% off)
- Elite Dangerous [Steam] - $7.49 (75% off)
Origin
- Apex Legends Lifeline & Bloodhound Double Pack - $31.19 (20% off)
- FIFA 20 Ultimate Edition - $59.99 (40% off)
- FIFA 20 Champions Edition - $47.99 (40% off)
Ubisoft Store
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2 - $15.00 (75% off)
- Anno 1800 - $32.99 (45% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege - $8.00 (60% off)
Steam
As well as regular discounts, Steam has a couple of additional weekend deals.
- Steam is celebrating The Game Awards with more than just sales. There are about a dozen games on Steam right now, all set to release in 2020, that have playable demos from now through the end of Friday. Check them out on The Steam Game Festival.
- Destiny 2: Shadowkeep - $33.49 (33% off)
- Disco Elysium - $31.99 (20% off)
- Resident Evil 2 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Red Dead Redemption II - $47.99 (20% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 - $19.79 (67% off)
- Grand Theft Auto V - $14.99 (50% off)
- Gears 5 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Monster Hunter World - $29.99 (50% off)
- Total War: Warhammer II - $20.39 (66% off)
- The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - $14.99 (70% off)
- Life is Strange 2 - $19.67 (51% off)
- No Man's Sky - $29.99 (50% off)
- A Plague Tale: Innocence - $22.49 (50% off)
- Hades [Steam Early Access] - $19.99 (20% off)
- Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice - $10.19 (66% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization VI - $14.99 (75% off)
- Sayonara Wild Hearts - $10.39 (20% off)
- Dishonored 2 - $9.99 (75% off)
- Tropico 6 - $34.99 (30% off)
- Celeste - $9.99 (50% off)
- Trover Saves the Universe - $23.99 (20% off)
- Dead Cells - $17.49 (30% off)
- Overcooked 2 - $14.99 (40% off)
- Into the Breach - $7.49 (50% off)
- My Friend Pedro - $13.99 (30% off)
- DOOM - $6.00 (70% off)
- There's much, much more on sale this weekend, so be sure to check out the full Steam Game Awards 2019 Sale.
- Conan Exiles - $15.99 (60% off) (FREE WEEKEND until 12/19 at 9:55AM PT)
- Don't Starve MEGA PACK 2019 - $16.37 (67% off)
- Don't Starve Together - $5.99 (60% off)
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend PC Download Deals for Dec. 13: The Game Awards 2019