Weekend PC Download Deals for Dec. 13: The Game Awards 2019

The Game Awards have come and gone, with the industry celebrating the best games of this year. Steam, the Humble Store, and the Epic Games store are also celebrating the very best of this year and has a handful of Game Awards nominees on sale this weekend.

Elsewhere, Modern Warfare continues to go for $40 over on Battle.net. EA games have come to Fanatical and Green Man Gaming. GOG.com has kicked off its massive Winter Sale and will keep that going from now through the new year. And if you're looking for free stuff, you might have heard that The Wolf Among Us 2 is coming soon. You can play the first game for free over on the Epic Games Store.

The Wolf Among Us

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

Direct2Drive

Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire Obsidian Edition [Steam] - $29.99 (60% off)

Epic Games Store

Fanatical

Pay $4.29 for Tomb Raider (2013) and all of its DLC. These activate on Steam.

Or pay $3.99 for Double Cross, Trident's Wake, The King's Bird, and Joggernauts. These activate on Steam.

Or pay $2.49 for Deus Ex: Game of the Year Edition and Deus Ex: Invisible War. Pay $4.99 for Deus Ex: Human Revolution Director's Cut. Pay $8.99 to also receive Deus Ex: Mankind Divided. These activate on Steam.

Or pay $4.99 and receive F.E.A.R., F.E.A.R. 2: Project Origin (w/ Reborn DLC), and F.E.A.R. 3. These activate on Steam.

GamersGate

Use the coupon code THEdiscount to receive 15% off of any full-priced game. Restrictions apply.

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $14.99 for three games a month or $19.99 for nine games a month. For the month of December, select between Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Blasphemous, Ancestors Legacy, Phantom Doctrine, Dead Vinland, Horizon Chase Turbo, Dark Future: Blood Red States, Desert Child, Aegis Defenders, and XMorph Defense. DRMs vary.

The Yogscast Jingle Jam has returned! Pay $5 or more for a shout-out on the Yogscast and a Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Animated Calling Card. Pay $30 or more for Kingdom: New Lands, Bastion, Rapture Rejects, Crusader Kings II: Dynasty Starter Pack, Red Orchestra 2: Heroes of Stalingrad GOTY Edition, Invisible Inc., Dreadlands (beta), Clatter, Chivalry: Medieval Warfare, Guilty Gear Xrd Rev 2, Balancelot, Animal Super Squad, 41% off one purchase on Displate.com, Two Point Hospital: Jingle Jimjams, 70% off Two Point Hospital on the Humble Store, Misadventures of Laura Silver: Chapter I, Hero Defense, Battlevoid: Harbinger, Drink More Glurp Jingle Jam Challenge, Company of Heroes, Must Dash Amigos, MetaMorph: Dungeon Creatures, Partial Control, Stories: The Path of Destinies, Omensight: Definitive Edition, Border Force, Rebound: Dodgeball Evolved, Pac-Man Championship Edition 2, Adventure Boy Cheapskate DX, A Glider's Journey, Scanner Sombre, Motorsport Manager, Kalaban, Colt Express, Deadlight: Director's Cut, Artemis: God-Queen of the Hunt, a coupon for 60% off of Dead by Daylight and three DLCs (Of Flesh and Mud Chapter, Spark of Madness Chapter, and Curtain Call Chapter), Pumped BMX+, YORG.io, Cathedral, Super Chicken Catchers, Ninja Senki DX, and more games to be named later. DRMs vary.

Or pay $1 or more for Sonic Adventure 2, Sonic Adventure 2 Battle DLC, Sonic 3 & Knuckles, Sonic CD, Sonic the Hedgehog 4: Episode 1, and Sonic Adventure DX. Pay more than the average $6.56 to get Sonic Generations Collection, Sonic Lost World, Sonic the Hedgehog 4: Episode 2, and Sonic & SEGA All-Stars Racing. Pay $10 or more to also receive Sonic Mania, Sonic Mania Encore DLC, and Sonic Forces. These activate on Steam.

Or pay $1 or more for Prison Architect, Prison Architect: Aficionado, Cities in Motion, and Cities in Motion 2. Pay more than the average $7.99 to get Cities: Skylines with the Content Creator Pack: European Suburbia, Green Cities, and Synthetic Down Radio DLC packs, Cities in Motion's U.S. Cities, Tokyo, and German Cities DLC packs, and Cities in Motion 2's European Cities DLC pack. Pay $18 or more to also receive Surviving Mars Deluxe Edition and the Space Race, Green Planet, and Project Laika DLC packs and the Cities: Skylines Industries DLC pack. These activate on Steam.

Origin

Ubisoft Store

Steam

As well as regular discounts, Steam has a couple of additional weekend deals.