Capcom Cup 2019: Prize Pool, Schedule, and How To Watch The 32 best Street Fighter 5 players in the world compete this weekend in Los Angeles, CA. Here's everything you need to know about the 2019 Capcom Cup.

The final weekend of the competitive Street Fighter V season is here. The 2019 Capcom Cup Finals will bring this year's Capcom Pro Tour to a close and will crown a new world champion. The biggest names in competitive Street Fighter are coming together at The Novo in Los Angeles, CA. One player will emerge triumphant and walk away as the best Street Fighter player in the world. Shacknews has everything you need to know for this weekend.

How much is the Capcom Cup 2019 prize pool?

The 2019 Capcom Cup sits at a base $250,000. Here's how the prize money is tentatively set to be distributed:

1st place - $120,000

2nd place - $50,000

3rd place - $21,500

4th place - $12,500

5th-6th place - $9,000

7th-8th place - $5,000

9th-12th place - $2,000

13th-16th place - $1,000

17th-24th place - $500

25th-32nd place - $250

This will not be the final amount awarded. Additional prize money will continue to come in via the Street Fighter V Capcom Pro Tour DLC for both PlayStation 4 and PC.

Capcom Cup 2019 schedule

The 2019 Capcom Cup will see the Top 32 Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition players face off, but only 31 have qualified. The weekend will begin with the Last Chance Qualifier on Friday, where 243 entrants will compete for the final spot. The Last Chance Qualifier will be a double elimination bracket. All matches are best-of-three, with the exception of the Top 8, which will be best-of-five.

Among the players set to compete in the Last Chance Qualifier are 2017 world champion Saul Leonardo Mena "MenaRD" Segundo, Hiromiki "Itabashi Zangief" Kumada, Naoki "moke" Nakayama, Bruce "GamerBee" Hsiang, Tatsuya Haitani, Alex Valle, and 2016 Capcom Cup runner-up Ricki Ortiz. The winner faces Kenryo "Mago" Hayashi in the first round of the Top 32 on Sunday. The pools and Top 32 bracket can be found on Smash.gg. The Last Chance Qualifier begins Friday, December 13 at 10AM PT.

The Last Chance Qualifier winner will join the Top 27 players on the Capcom Pro Tour leaderboard and the four Regional Finals winners on Sunday. They will compete in a massive 32-player double elimination bracket. All matches are best-of-three, with the exception of the Top 8, which will be best-of-five. Here are the brackets, as seen on the Capcom Pro Tour website:

The 2019 Capcom Cup Finals begins on Saturday, December 14 at 8:30AM PT and continue until only 16 players remain. The Top 16 takes place the following day at the same time.

But that's not all of the Street Fighter action for this weekend! The Street Fighter League World Championship will also be decided this Saturday, crowning the best three-player team in the world. The competition is down to the top two U.S. teams and the top two Japanese teams, with the winners set to become the first world champions for Street Fighter's new team competition. Here are the teams set to compete:

NuckleDu, RobTV, Shine (USA)

Dual Kevin, Samurai, SherryJenix (USA)

Nemo, Kichipa-mu, John Takeuchi (Japan)

Mago, Machabo, Yuji (Japan)

The Street Fighter League finals will take place on Saturday, December 14 at 6:30PM PT.

Both tournaments can be viewed on the Capcom Fighters Twitch channel. They can also be viewed live on Facebook and Mixer.

How to watch the Capcom Cup 2019 VODs

Capcom will regularly update the Capcom Fighters YouTube channel with full matches that can be viewed on demand. YouTube will also carry the tournament live as it happens.