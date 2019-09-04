Xenoblade Chronicles 3 arrives this September
The next Xenoblade adventure has been revealed for the Switch.
The next Xenoblade adventure has been revealed for the Switch.
The classic Wii RPG Xenoblade gets a facelift for Nintendo Switch and will arrive on shelves sometime in 2020.
What could the extra staff be for?
It looks like some new playable characters are coming to the massive RPG for Switch.
Xenoblade Chronicles 2 is a massive JRPG for the Nintendo Switch and we're here to help you navigate it all. Find guides for combat, Blades, side quests, bosses, and more right here.
The incredible unique Poppi becomes a part of your team is one of the most versatile Blades in the game. We've got the breakdown on just how best to utilize it.
In any JRPG, you don't want to grind blindly. Follow these tips to make sure you're efficiently leveling up your Drivers.
You'd be smart to see just how much time you'll be investing into a hardcore JRPG or checking to see if the first one for the Switch is watered down. Spoiler: It is not.
An iconic character is being brought into the latest in the Xeno series in a perfect way.
The hot takes for Xenoblade Chronicles 2 are in so get your taste before the full review.