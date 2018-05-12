Late Night Army: You Got Boost Power!
LNA is back with one of my favorite games of all time, F-Zero X!
LNA is back with one of my favorite games of all time, F-Zero X!
At least it's only $20 a year.
Looks like we'll have to keep dreaming a while longer.
Who is Logan Paul. Answer me.
Classic Game Selection will launch with Nintendo Switch Online in 2018. Where does Virtual Console fit into Nintendo's plans to support classic games?
Take this with a grain of salt, not only because of the date, but because the source is 4chan.
Nintendo promised to 'share more information in the future.'
If you're interested in a one-stop-shop for all things retro, you'll want to investigate the RetroBlox Console.
In a round-about way, Nintendo might have just let the cat out of the bag about GameCube on the Nintendo Switch Virtual Console.
One of Konami's sleeper SNES hits will make its digital debut.