Shackcast Episode 069 - Nice... The gang is back for a very special April 2020 69th episode. Nice!

The gang is back for our very special 69th episode of the Shackcast. On this episode of the official Shacknews podcast of Shacknews, the gang talks about Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and a bunch of other fun stuff. Asif brings up his dream of a Nintendo Virtual Console PC Launcher, while Blake tries not to fall asleep as F-Zero is discussed. Check it out!

If you aren't into watching podcasts on YouTube, we still have the audio episodes going live.

Download this episode (right click and save)

Listen on iTunes Podcast App

Tune in on Google Play

We are also on Stitcher!

We are now part of the Greenlit Podcast Network. Head over to their webpage to check out all the other great shows. Also, check out our Animal Crossing: New Horizons guide.