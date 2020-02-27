Late Night Army: You Got Boost Power! LNA is back with one of my favorite games of all time, F-Zero X!

The Late Night Army show returns with a special presentation of F-Zero X on Wii U Virtual Console. Please take a look.

Join me over in Twitch chat or hit me up on Twitter @technosucks. Use #LNA if you are into that sort of thing. You can also join the conversation in our Chatty comment thread below. A whole cornucopia of user engagement.