E4 2020: Slasher on getting paid what you are worth
Industry insider Rod "Slasher" Breslau weighs in on the gaming industry salary discussion.
StreamElements has signed free agent and gaming industry veteran Chase to be their new Head of Communications.
Anthem and Jump Force had a strong debut in February via the NPD sales numbers and Kingdom Hearts 3 continues to dominate the year.
An anonymous source suggests GOG's financial situation has been a bit shaky for a while.
EA's FireMonkeys Studio has begun a round of layoffs that could end up with 5% of Australia's entire game development industry unemployed.
After receiving an email warning employees of layoffs, a couple of ArenaNet staff meetings were held to share more detailed information on what's to come.
The "skeleton crew" left after mass Telltale Games layoffs appear to have been let go as well.
On to the next adventure.
Mobile games will encompass a large part of the company's strategy.
ZeniMax Media has acquired the studio that helped make id Software's masterpiece, Doom.