Take-Two CEO calls Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard good for the industry

In a recent “Spotlight Conversation” interview from TheWrap, Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick made comments in regards to Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard. According to Zelnick, Microsoft is described as an ally of Take-Two Interactive while the deal is touted as something that’s good for the industry.

“We’re certainly of the belief that it’s a good thing for Microsoft and the industry,” Zelnick stated. “It’s a highly fragmented business and there’s plenty of room for creativity to go around, and Microsoft is an ally of ours, and if this makes their business more powerful we think that’s good for us.”

The conversation then leads into whether or not Zelnick feels any concern over Activision Blizzard games potentially becoming Microsoft’s core focus should the acquisition go through. To this, Zelnick notes that ultimately it’s the consumer who votes, especially Microsoft’s focus on strengthening their business.

“Ultimately the consumer votes, and if we create great hits, which is our business, the consumers will show up, and no one can take that away from us, no one can replicate that. At the end of the day if [Microsoft is] focused on the power and strength of their own business they’re going to want to be pushing the most successful properties, and if consumers are showing up for our properties and Microsoft isn’t engaged, isn’t involved, isn’t a partner, then that would be a bad thing for Microsoft.”

Zelnick goes on to say that “we’re all essentially pulling in the same direction” while touching on how every title stands alone, competing and also not competing with both everything and nothing.

“I think we’re all essentially pulling in the same direction. The entertainment business is the antithesis of a fungible commoditized business, every title stands alone, so it sort of doesn’t compete with anything else, and yet it’s highly competitive in a way. In other words, we compete with everything, in a way, we compete with nothing. You can’t replace one of our titles with another title.”

