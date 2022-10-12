Take-Two CEO calls Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard good for the industry
The CEO feels like the acquisition is good for Microsoft, Activision Blizzard, and the industry as a whole.
In a recent “Spotlight Conversation” interview from TheWrap, Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick made comments in regards to Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard. According to Zelnick, Microsoft is described as an ally of Take-Two Interactive while the deal is touted as something that’s good for the industry.
“We’re certainly of the belief that it’s a good thing for Microsoft and the industry,” Zelnick stated. “It’s a highly fragmented business and there’s plenty of room for creativity to go around, and Microsoft is an ally of ours, and if this makes their business more powerful we think that’s good for us.”
The conversation then leads into whether or not Zelnick feels any concern over Activision Blizzard games potentially becoming Microsoft’s core focus should the acquisition go through. To this, Zelnick notes that ultimately it’s the consumer who votes, especially Microsoft’s focus on strengthening their business.
Zelnick goes on to say that “we’re all essentially pulling in the same direction” while touching on how every title stands alone, competing and also not competing with both everything and nothing.
Overall, it’s interesting to hear Take-Two Interactive CEO Strauss Zelnick’s perspective on Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard, and its effects on industry and consumers. For more on the subject, check out the full interview from TheWrap.
And for more on Microsoft and Activision Blizzard, be sure to read through some of our previous coverage including Sony calling Call of Duty an essential game while Microsoft disagrees, and Phil Spencer confirming Microsoft’s intention to bring Call of Duty, Overwatch, and Diablo to Game Pass.
-
Morgan Shaver posted a new article, Take-Two CEO calls Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard good for the industry