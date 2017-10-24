Is Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 remastered collection coming to Nintendo Switch?
Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 remastered collection has been announced today and Nintendo Switch owners want to know if it's coming to their console.
Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 remastered collection has been announced today and Nintendo Switch owners want to know if it's coming to their console.
Revealed during the Summer Game Fest, the Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 remastered collection will arrive this fall.
Destiny 2's launch on PC is right around the corner and the potential earth-shaking aim-assist will be in place.
Our crew chats with Vicarious Visions about Crash Bandicoot and the upcoming Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy!
The Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy is centered around reliving the old mascot's glory days, but Vicarious Visions has a surprise for fans of his kid sister.
It's time to look at Crash Bandicoot's third game, as Shacknews goes hands-on with the Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy.
The PlayStation 4 remaster is trying to stay true to the original three games while adding some new items.
Along with High Moon, Vicarious might be helping to port Destiny 2 to other platforms, such as PC.
And there's a trailer showing off the updated gameplay and graphics.
Karthik and Guha Bala want to try something new.