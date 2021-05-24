New Tony Hawk's Pro Skater game potentially leaked by THPS 3 soundtrack alumni CKY According to CKY drummer Jess Margera, the band has a track in 'the new one coming out.' CKY previously appeared in Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3.

Ever since Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 came out and gave us more than enough reason to believe in the franchise again, an obvious question has never been far from our minds: How long will it be before Activision gives similar remake/remaster treatment to Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3? It would most certainly be a dream come true to see THPS 3 treated with such tender loving care as Vicarious Visions gave to THPS 1+2. That said, if Jess Margera of the band CKY’s recent words are true, there may be hope yet.

It was on a recent episode of The Behind Closed Doors Podcast, as reported by PushSquare, that Jess Margera appeared to spilled the beans on a new Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater that isn’t the recent 1+2 release. Starting at around the 39-minute mark of the conversation, Margera talks about CKY’s collaboration on Tony Hawk games, and mentions a “new one.”

“Yeah, and I believe we’re doing the new one coming out too,” Margera replied when asked if CKY had appeared in THPS games before clarifying this was separate from 1+2. “My son just got a PS5 and he got the remaster of 1 and 2.”

Common sense seems like it would dictate that if Jess Margera’s words were true, he’s probably talking about something like a Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 3 remake. After all, CKY single ‘'96 Quite Bitter Beings’ appeared on THPS 3’s soundtrack. If Activision is indeed continuing the success of Vicarious Visions’ take on Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2, it feels like either a remake of 3 or even a combined 3+4 would be the next logical step.

Of course, this is all speculation. With only Jess Margera’s words to go on at this time, no official word on new Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater from Activision yet, and Vicarious Visions having been fully absorbed by Blizzard and directed to work on projects like the upcoming Diablo 2: Resurrected, there’s still a lot of uncertainty in the air and questions to be answered. Stay tuned as we continue to follow this story for further updates and information.