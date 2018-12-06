CS:GO Operation Shattered Web debuts new male and female agents
CS:GO is stepping into new territory with Operation Shattered Web, which will feature equippable male and female agents for the first time in franchise history.
The Dota Underlords roster looks like it's about to open its doors to some other Dota 2 heroes.
A lot of people are downloading Dota Underlords on their smartphones, and they are having to deal with Valve's Steam Guard Mobile Authenticator.
The Auto Chess wars are underway, as Valve launches Dota Underlords and already has plans for what's on the horizon.
Valve teased a standalone version of Dota 2 Auto Chess a few weeks back, and now they've unveiled Dota Underlords.
The Valve Index virtual reality headset is almost here, and the company revealed the specs and price of the latest PC VR HMD to join the market.
First teased at The International 8, the god of war Mars has brought his thirst for battle to Dota 2.
It appears that Valve might be getting the Half-Life gang back together with the return of Episode 1 and 2's writer, Erik Wolpaw.
Need more convincing that Astralis is the best team in CS:GO esports? The Danish team not only won the ESL Pro League Season 8 Finals, but they're also the first team to complete the Intel Grand Slam and walk away with an extra $1 million.
Valve's popular shooter is now Free-to-Play and has added its own take on the battle royale genre with the new Danger Zone mode.