Half-Life 2 RTX: An RTX Remix Project is a modder-led effort from NVIDIA Four Half-Life 2 mod teams are at the head of this ambitious project and are seeking even more help.

NVIDIA had a lot to announce for the start of Gamescom 2023, but few could have expected the revival of a classic Valve title. To help demonstrate its developing technology, specifically from the modding side of the company. On Tuesday, NVIDIA announced the start of Half-Life 2 RTX: An RTX Remix Project, in which NVIDIA's PC modding community will work to update the PC gaming classic for a modern audience.

Half-Life 2 RTX will see modders utilize an early access version of NVIDIA's RTX Remix modding platform in an effort to remake the Valve classic. They'll dive into the game's back end to improve on textures with Valve's Hammer editor while using NVIDIA's tech to update the full game with full ray tracing, DLSS 3, Reflect, RTX IO, and other tools to bring Half-Life 2's visuals on par with the best titles of today.

For the moment, four top Half-Life 2 mod teams are joining forces to make this restoration project happen. However, they hope that more of the PC modding community will join them, offering an open invite to anybody willing to help with this Herculean task.



Source: NVIDIA

NVIDIA previously unveiled its RTX Remix platform alongside its Portal with RTX project in late 2022 and further demonstrated its advancements with the release of the RTX 4070 Ti GPU. The Half-Life 2 RTX Remix project promises to be an even more ambitious effort, albeit not one that's going to be ready overnight. There is no launch date in place for Half-Life 2 RTX: An RTX Remix Project, but we'll make sure to keep an eye on its development. For now, check out the NVIDIA website to learn more.