Indie devs launch Go Play Inside Steam bundle featuring Dead Cells, Celeste, & more
A number of indie developers including Motion Twin and Evil Empire are giving players huge discounts on a number of games on Steam in the new Go Play Inside bundle.
A number of indie developers including Motion Twin and Evil Empire are giving players huge discounts on a number of games on Steam in the new Go Play Inside bundle.
Crisp graphics, fluid gameplay, detailed environments, and a fresh take on open-world storytelling make Subnautica the clear choice for Shacknews Best PC Game of 2018.
This is another big splash for Panic Button.http://www.shacknews.com/topic/panic-button
The source code for Natural Selection, a popular Half-Life mod from 2002, has been released in full for the public to tinker with.