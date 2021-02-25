Subnautica: Below Zero leaves early access this May After spending some time in early access, the Subnautica sequel is getting a full release.

It’s been two years since Subnautica: Below Zero went into early access, allowing fans to dive back into the world that was so beloved in the original Subnautica game. In that time, developer Unknown Worlds Entertainment has taken player feedback, and made several adjustments to the game. Now, it’s been announced that Subnautica: Below Zero will leave early access and get a full release this May.

Unknown Worlds Entertainment announced Subnautica: Below Zero’s exit from early access on February 25, 2021. Players will be able to pick up the full release of Subnautica: Below Zero on May 14 for Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, and PC. The game will cost $29.99 and will receive a digital as well as physical release.

“Subnautica: Below Zero has grown and evolved based on community feedback in Early Access and we’re excited to finally launch the full-blown sequel to Subnautica,” said Ted Gill, President of Unknown Worlds Entertainment. “After two years of implementing player feedback and adding new features and content, we’re excited to welcome players back to the depths of Planet 4546B to find an all new experience on PC and console.”

The Subnautica sequel takes place under the surface of Planet 4546B, which is described as “an alien world where mysterious aquatic creatures and other watery wonders test the limits of how far they’re willing to go to survive.”

Subnautica: Below Zero exits early access and hits full release on May 14 for home consoles and PC. For more on the Subnautica series, stay right here on Shacknews.