Subnautica and its sequel Below Zero come to Nintendo Switch in 2021 Unknown Worlds Entertainment is set to bring its aquatic and arctic adventures of the Subnautica series to Nintendo Switch next year.

Subnautica is a game bathed in curiosity and eeriness as you explore the deepest depths of the sea, as well as the lonely reaches of the arctic tundra in its sequel, Subnautica: Below Zero. If you’ve held off on this journey, it’s coming to a more portable form with a launch on Nintendo Switch. Both Subnautica and Subnautica: Below Zero are slated to hit the platform sometime in 2021.

The port of Subnautica and the Below Zero sequel to Nintendo Switch were announced on the Nintendo Indie World presentation on August 18, 2020.

Explore the vast depths of the ocean when @Subnautica and its icy sequel Subnautica: #BelowZero come to #NintendoSwitch in 2021! #IndieWorld pic.twitter.com/64cFKRRDuI — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) August 18, 2020

