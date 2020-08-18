Watch the August 18 Nintendo Indie World Showcase here The Nintendo Indie World Showcase is on today and you can watch all the exciting indie game announcements right here on Shacknews.

The video game announcements don’t stop, and Nintendo is back at it again with some more good news for players. The next livestream is the Nintendo Indie World Showcase, which gives independent developers a platform to show the games they’ve been working on. You can watch the entire Nintendo Indie World Showcase right here on Shacknews.

Nintendo Indie World Showcase livestream – August 18

The Nintendo Indie World Showcase for August 18 starts at 9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET and is scheduled to run for 20 minutes. You can watch the livestream in the embedded YouTube video below.

Announced via the official Nintendo of America Twitter account on August 17, the Indie World Showcase will likely contain a good number of titles. A glance at March’s Indie World Showcase gives us a good indication of what players should likely expect. Whether players see brand new games, updates on titles already revealed, or long-awaited arrivals remains to be seen.

Could we finally get a release date for the Disco Elysium Nintendo Switch port?

A title that Chatty user Serpico74 pointed out in the Indie World announcement post is Disco Elysium. The developers over at ZA/UM have stated that a Switch port is in the works, so perhaps now is the perfect time to let Switch owners experience one of the best RPGs ever made.

There are a heap of indie games out there that are currently missing from the Nintendo Switch. With more releasing every day, there are plenty of titles that would benefit greatly from being ported to Nintendo’s console-handheld hybrid. What titles are you hoping make an appearance in today’s Indie World?

The Nintendo Indie World Showcase kicks off on August 18. To ensure you don’t miss a thing, keep it locked to Shacknews for a complete rundown of all the announcements. You can find all relevant news, games, and announcements on the Nintendo Indie World page.