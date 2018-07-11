Natural Selection 2 holds free weekend; trying to crowdfund free updates

What does your indie team do when you have bills to pay but still want to focus on your pride and joy? Rather turn to paid DLC or start work on a sequel, Natural Selection 2 developer Unknown Worlds is trying a spot more crowdfunding to keep the FPS-RTS's free updates rolling. This comes after it launched another big free update, and has kicked off a free weekend and sale to draw in more players.