Path of the Warrior VR beat em up announced for Oculus Quest
Twisted Pixel Games takes the side-scrolling beat 'em up genre into a new dimension and reality with Path of the Warrior.
Live out your spy thriller fantasies with Twisted Pixels latest VR experience.
Oculus Rift owners will soon get to experience what it's like to be an average, everyday stereotypical super spy.
Twisted Pixel's terrible game will be available on Xbox 360 and Steam on Valentine's Day.
Ever watch a movie that's so bad... it's good? Twisted Pixel attempts the same with LocoCycle, but ends up with a game so bad... it's bad.
Gasp! Is Microsoft going to release a game on PC? Twisted Pixel's upcoming LocoCycle for Xbox 360 and Xbox One may be coming to computers too.
It turns out that the Xbox One version of Twisted Pixel's LocoCycle hasn't been in development for very long -- about six months, to be precise.
Twisted Pixel's LocoCycle continues the developer's trend for off-the-wall humor, but seems more mechanically sound.
Twisted Pixel has announced that LocoCycle will be an Xbox One launch title. It will still come to XBLA too, but at some later date.
The Twisted Pixel bundle is only discounted for one more day, according to the developer. It includes The Maw, Comic Jumper, Splosion Man, and Ms. Splosion Man.