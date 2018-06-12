New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

All Stories Tagged: Twisted Pixel

LocoCycle review: crazy bad

Ever watch a movie that's so bad... it's good? Twisted Pixel attempts the same with LocoCycle, but ends up with a game so bad... it's bad.

LocoCycle for PC rated

Gasp! Is Microsoft going to release a game on PC? Twisted Pixel's upcoming LocoCycle for Xbox 360 and Xbox One may be coming to computers too.

Load More Stories
