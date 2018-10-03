Twisted Metal TV series is in the works from the Deadpool film writers
The new Twisted Metal series is in the work at Sony Pictures TV and PlayStation Productions, tapping the talents of Deadpool's Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick.
Get some time in with these soon-to-be shuttered titles before they're taken offline for good.
Sony has announced it's adding a total of five classic games to its PlayStation Now subscription service.
Twisted Metal harkens back to an era of simpler game design. Fans will eat up the new weapons and vehicles, but others will find it a bit grating.
Twisted Metal fans will get early access to the classic character Axel as a pre-order bonus at participating retailers.