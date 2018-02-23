Nightdive Studios CEO talks preserving video games & System Shock remake
We spoke to Nightdive's Stephen Kick about the studio's focus on preservation and the System Shock remake.
We spoke to Nightdive's Stephen Kick about the studio's focus on preservation and the System Shock remake.
The two retro remasters are coming to their new console home sooner than you think.
The remastered dinosaur hunting game will add multiplayer to the mix.
Use a host of creator tools in this all-new update to create your very own custom levels in Turok: Dinosaur Hunter.
Untangling legal rights to work with classic properties has held up production so far.
Have a hankering for some dino action? You're gonna love this.
Those with an affinity for the original Turok game have something to look forward to later this week.