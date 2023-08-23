New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Nightdive Studios remasters Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion in November

The latest from the System Shock remake studio will round out the remastered Turok trilogy.
Ozzie Mejia
Nightdive Studios
3

Good things come in threes, so nobody should have expected Nightdive Studios to stop with remastering the first two Turoks. The developer is looking to finish the job by issuing a fresh remaster of Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion, which originally released in 2000 on the Nintendo 64. The third Turok title was announced by Nightdive late Tuesday evening, as the first day of Gamescom got underway in Cologne, Germany, and its release date is right around the corner.

Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion will be updated with Nightdive's proprietary KEX Engine, the first game from the studio to use the engine's latest version. This will give the game enough of a boost to support a 4K resolution at 120FPS on both PC and consoles. It will also improve visual fidelity across the game's models, textures, and effects. While the Nintendo Switch won't be able to tap into those lofty visual specs, that version of the game will have optional motion controls available.

For the uninitiated, Turok 3 follows two new protagonists: Joseph and Danielle Fireseed, the siblings of Turok 2 frontman Joshua Fireseed. They will face off against Oblivion, which has already claimed Joshua's life. Oblivion has legions of Flesh Eaters following its path, so survival will be a true challenge.

Flesh Eaters in Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion

Source: Nightdive Studios

Players won't have to wait long for Turok 3: Shadow of Oblivion to finish the story started by the original Turok and Turok 2. The game is set to release on PC, Playstation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch on Tuesday, November 14.

