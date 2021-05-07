Nightdive Studios CEO talks preserving video games & system shock remake We spoke to Nightdive's Stephen Kick about the studio's focus on preservation and the System Shock remake.

Nightdive Studios has been in the business of working on remasters, remakes, and revivals of classic gaming franchises for quite a long time. Whether it was edutainment like the Humungous Games franchises Putt-Putt and Spy Fox, N64 classics like Turok, or even RPGs like Wizardry, the company has poured years of effort into saving gaming history from falling into obscurity. Now, the group is working on the System Shock remake as one of its most ambitious projects yet. We recently sat down with CEO Stephen Kick to talk about Nightdive’s focus on preservation and the effort that has gone into the System Shock remake.

During our conversation with Kick, he shared a number of stories about the interesting situations that the team has come up against as it has worked or even tried to work on games. From going after Dark Seed and the unfortunate timing of artist H.R. Giger’s passing to figuring out the bizarre workarounds necessary to make a Turok remake work, Nightdive has been through the ringer in and out of game design when it come to putting remakes and remasters together.

Moreover, Nightdive Studios has been hard at work for the last five years on the System Shock Remake. During this interview, Kick takes us in-depth what’s gone into the process of recreating System Shock. Extensive matters such as the re-recording of the game’s voice work come up in the conversation. So does the recrafting of the game’s assets. The game finally opened up pre-orders recently, as well as featuring a final demo, but the team has taken no shortage of time trying to make sure every piece is in place and fun whether players are returning to System Shock or exploring it for the first time.

Want more video interviews like Nightdive Studios conversation above? Be sure to subscribe to the Shacknews and GamerHubTV YouTube channels to check out our latest features, reviews, and interviews on the latest in video games, technology, and toys.