System Shock remake gets new demo & trailer as pre-orders open up Nightdive Studios is ready to give players the most complete look yet at its System Shock remake ahead of the game's launch in Summer 2021.

Nightdive Studios’ System Shock remake has promised for years to bring players back to the seminal sci-fi action adventure that gathered a sizeable cult following since its original launch in 1994. Now, the studio seems to be in the homestretch of bringing that lofty promise to fruition. A new demo and trailer have launched for the System Shock remake, giving players their biggest hands-on look at the game yet. Pre-orders have also opened up ahead of the game’s full Summer 2021 launch.

Nightdive Studios launched the new System Shock remake trailer on its studio YouTube channel on February 25, 2021. Alongside this trailer came a new demo on Steam, GOG, and Epic Games Store. The new demo invites players to have a more in-depth look at the opening chapter of the game and the unsettling sci-fi horrors they face as they contend with the malevolent AI SHODAN and her control of the Citadel Station orbital research facility.

The launch of the new trailer and demo also mark the opening of pre-orders for System Shock remake via the digital storefronts listed above. Nightdive recently teased System Shock remake pre-orders back in January offering players that get in early a free copy of its upcoming System Shock 2: Enhanced Edition to go with their purchase. With the official opening of pre-orders, players can now get in and claim that deal on their PC launcher of choice.

Nightdive’s System Shock remake has gone from somewhat vague and foggy to extremely intriguing as the studio has showed more and more of the game. Shacknews readers may remember that we engaged in a lengthy and lovely livestream with the developers back in 2020 as the team launched the Medical Bay demo. Now we’re right on the cusp of the final product.

There are still a few details up in the air at this time, such as a final set launch date. So make sure that you stay tuned to Shacknews for any new information and reveals about the upcoming System Shock remake and be sure to claim your copy soon if you want to get in on the System Shock 2: Enhanced Edition pre-order bonus.