Troy Baker voiceover NFT partnership draws mass criticism from fans
The prolific voice actor announced a partnership with the Voiceverse NFT company, which caught the ire of many across the internet.
The prolific voice actor announced a partnership with the Voiceverse NFT company, which caught the ire of many across the internet.
Shacknews catches up with Troy Baker at SDCC 2019 to talk about his various roles including Batman, Joker, and even that time he read for Jesus.
Tokyo Game Show 2018 attendees were treated with a special appearance from Hideo Kojima and a nugget of Death Stranding news.
Shacknews met up with acclaimed voice actor Troy Baker to discuss his latest roles in TV and games and learn a bit about his method for voicing heroes and villains.
Greg is back with the top 10 voice actors in video games. Please take a look.
Who is the voice actor that plays Talion in Middle Earth: Shadow of War?
Veteran video game actor Troy Baker is starring in most of the biggest blockbusters on store shelves this Christmas, and he talked with Shacknews about his roles in Far Cry 4 and Call of Duty.