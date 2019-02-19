Total War: Three Kingdoms - Mandate of Heaven impressions
Creative Assembly offers up the best post-release content yet for their Chinese strategy epic.
Creative Assembly offers up the best post-release content yet for their Chinese strategy epic.
You'll be able to take on an endless army with just three heroes when Total War: Three Kingdoms' Dynasty mode arrives.
The Shacknews staff has put our heads together to come up with a list of the best games of the year, so far. Please take a look at our best video games of the midyear 2019.
Reign of Blood, the newest DLC pack to land in Total: War Three Kingdoms, introduces a new level of blood and gore.
Three Kingdoms is the most popular Total War game to date, setting a new series concurrent player record within hours after its release.
The developers at Creative Assembly granted a game fan's final wish to play Total War: Three Kingdoms before he died.
Sega and Creative Assembly have produced the most ambitious Total War game to date, offering a mountain of content for ancient Chinese history buffs.
We had a chance to sit down and talk to Pete Stewart, one of the writers and designers on Total War: Three Kingdoms, to learn more about the game and how they make it as authentic as possible.
Dong Zhuo features unique Total War: Three Kingdoms mechanics that are fitting for the infamous tyrant.
The Records campaign mode in Total War: Three Kingdoms provides a more historically grounded battle experience with vulnerable warlords.