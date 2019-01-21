New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Competitive multiplayer platformer SpeedRunners announced

DoubleDutch Games and No Time To Explain creator tinyBuild today announced SpeedRunners, a PC platformer where you're a superhero who simply needs to run off the edge of the screen. Only, all the other heroes will do their best to slow you down and pull you back. It's four-player local competitive multiplayer, see.

