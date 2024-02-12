ShackStream: Indie-licious Episode 154 drops us in the gatehouse in Lil' Guardsman Sorting out the good fantasy-fiction characters is no easy task, but we'll do our best in Lil Guardsman's on this week's Indie-licious.

The life of a castle town guard isn’t easy. They have to decide who comes, who goes, and whether or not they can go freely. However, when the position becomes vacant, we’ll step up to do our part to keep the fantasy-fiction rabble out this week in Lil’ Guardsman on the Indie-licious ShackStream.

Lil’ Guardsman comes to us from the developers at Hilltop Games and publishers at Versus Evil. It’s available as of January 23, 2024, and can be played on PC, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. You play as Lil, the child of the town gate guardsman. When your parent is taken out of commission, it’s up to you to carry on the family business. That means taking in travelers, hearing their stories, and determining whether or not they can pass into the city. Your choices can change the fate of the town and lead to all sorts of outcomes.

Join us as we play Lil’ Guardsman on today’s episode of the Indie-licious ShackStream, going live on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET. You can also watch just below.

The elves, vampires, thieves, and werewolves are all lining up to make their case to get into the city. Tune in to see if we can sort the good from the bad and keep things tidy as we play Lil’ Guardsman on today’s episode of Indie-licious.