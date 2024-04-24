Atari revives Infogrames publishing label A powerhouse game publisher from the 1980s to 2000s, the revived Infogrames will handle publishing of Atari products outside of core IP associated with the brand.

The Infogrames publishing label is coming back to business after quite a few years off the market. The name has been through the grinder, having acquired the Atari name and rebranded to it in 2003, and then filing for bankruptcy in 2013 after failing to find and keep investors. The Infogrames brand has been dormant for a while, but this week Atari announced it’s bringing the name back as a secondary publishing wing that will handle projects outside of Atari’s core gaming brands and IP.

Atari officially announced the return of the Infogrames label on its social media this week, as well as putting up a new page on its website about what Infogrames will be doing:

Infogrames is a label that will publish games that fall outside the core portfolio of IP associated with the Atari brand. With the launch of Infogrames, Atari is reviving a legacy brand known for game development and global distribution in the ‘80s and ‘90s.

Atari is bringing back the Infogrames publishing label.



“For decades, Infogrames built a reputation as a publisher and developer of amazing and eclectic games, and we are excited to bring it back,” said Wade Rosen, Chairman and CEO of Atari. pic.twitter.com/hByECVM8NS — Atari (@atari) April 23, 2024

Essentially, it appears that Infogrames will be handling the publishing of titles that fall outside of Atari’s usual retro gaming and core IP revivals. Games like Berzerk: Recharged will continue to be published under the Atari name. Meanwhile, Infogrames just acquired the rights of developer We’re Five Guys’ Totally Reliable Delivery Service from TinyBuild to now be published under the Infogrames label.

It’s worth noting that Atari previously acquired a wide range of IP associated with Infogrames, Microprose, and Accolade, and the current Atari is still partially the rebranded Infogrames company. However, under the leadership of CEO Wade Rosen since 2021, the current iteration of Atari has made strong efforts in both retro game publishing, revivals, remasters, and remakes. With the Infogrames name in circulation again, Atari now has an avenue to handle more modern and new projects as well. Stay tuned as we continue to follow for further Atari and Infogrames news.