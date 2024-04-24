New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Atari revives Infogrames publishing label

A powerhouse game publisher from the 1980s to 2000s, the revived Infogrames will handle publishing of Atari products outside of core IP associated with the brand.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Atari
The Infogrames publishing label is coming back to business after quite a few years off the market. The name has been through the grinder, having acquired the Atari name and rebranded to it in 2003, and then filing for bankruptcy in 2013 after failing to find and keep investors. The Infogrames brand has been dormant for a while, but this week Atari announced it’s bringing the name back as a secondary publishing wing that will handle projects outside of Atari’s core gaming brands and IP.

Atari officially announced the return of the Infogrames label on its social media this week, as well as putting up a new page on its website about what Infogrames will be doing:

Essentially, it appears that Infogrames will be handling the publishing of titles that fall outside of Atari’s usual retro gaming and core IP revivals. Games like Berzerk: Recharged will continue to be published under the Atari name. Meanwhile, Infogrames just acquired the rights of developer We’re Five Guys’ Totally Reliable Delivery Service from TinyBuild to now be published under the Infogrames label.

It’s worth noting that Atari previously acquired a wide range of IP associated with Infogrames, Microprose, and Accolade, and the current Atari is still partially the rebranded Infogrames company. However, under the leadership of CEO Wade Rosen since 2021, the current iteration of Atari has made strong efforts in both retro game publishing, revivals, remasters, and remakes. With the Infogrames name in circulation again, Atari now has an avenue to handle more modern and new projects as well. Stay tuned as we continue to follow for further Atari and Infogrames news.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

