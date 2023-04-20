Atari acquires over 100 classic video games from Accolade, Infogrames & Microprose The Bubsy the Bobcat, Hardball, and Demolition Racer franchises were among the many IP recently acquired by Atari.

Atari has snatched up a large collection of classic video game titles and franchises this week, this time focusing on the back catalog of companies like Accolade, Infogrames, and Microprose. The company announced its acquisition of the rights to over 100 different PC and console titles from the 1980s and 1990s.

Atari announced this mass acquisition of IP in a press release posted on April 20, 2023. According to the announcement, Atari has bought up the rights to around 100 games from the Accolade, Infogrames, and Microprose catalogs, notably including franchises such as Bubsy the Bobcat, Hardball, and Demolition Racer. Atari went on to say this acquisition will play into its content strategy as it seems to bring many of these titles back and perhaps even port them to modern platforms.

“This is a deep catalog that includes groundbreaking and award-winning titles from Accolade, Infogrames and Microprose,” said Atari CEO Wade Rosen. “Many of these titles are a part of Atari history, and fans can look forward to seeing many of these games re-released in physical and digital formats, and in some cases, even ported to modern consoles.”

Bubsy was among the classic video game franchises gathered in Atari's latest IP acquisition spree.

Source: Accolade

In addition to nabbing the rights to this wealth of classic games, Atari also got its hands on trademarks to the Accolade and GTI brands. Atari has been aggressive in its gathering of classic video game IP, trademarks, and companies both active and defunct. On the active end, it most recently announced a deal to acquire Nightdive Studios, well known at this point for their ports and remasters of classic games, as well as the remake of System Shock.

With Accolade, Microprose and Infogrames titles joining Atari’s license library, it looks like the companies continues to grow its hold on classic video game IP. Stay tuned as we continue to watch for what comes next from the company, right here at Shacknews.