A film adaptation of tinyBuild's Kingmakers is already in the works at Story Kitchen Kingmakers is an upcoming medieval action game with a time travel twist.

Kingmakers made headlines earlier this year when its reveal trailer showcased medieval soldiers being run over by a modern pick-up truck and shot at by high-power assault rifles. Developed by Redemption Road and published by tinyBuild, Kingmakers is due out later this year, but is already set to receive the movie treatment. Story Kitchen has inked a deal with tinyBuild to produce and distribute a film based on Kingmakers.

tinyBuild announced the Kingmakers movie in a post on X this morning. “We are thrilled to announce that we've partnered with Story Kitchen to bring you a live-action film adaptation of our upcoming medieval time-traveling action game,” the post reads. Set during the medieval period, Kingmakers features a time travel mechanic that lets players bring modern weapons and vehicles onto the battleground.



Source: tinyBuild

When Kingmakers was revealed, its anachronistic elements drew comparisons to Army of Darkness. Now, Kingmakers will tell its own story on the silver screen. There’s no word on who will direct, write, or star in the film, but tinyBuild and Redemption Road will work closely with Story Kitchen during its production.

Kingmakers is the second video game movie adaptation announced by Story Kitchen, as the studio is also working on a film based on indie hit Dredge. For the latest news on video games being made into movies and TV shows.