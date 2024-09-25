How to craft and equip a bow - Duckside Prepare to defend yourself against evil hunters with low-tech weapons in Duckside.

The first thing you will need to do in Duckside is give yourself the means to fight back against the hunters, and that means you will need to craft and equip a bow.

To craft a bow, you will need to collect some resources first. You’ll need 250 pieces of wood that you can collect from trees. Just stand facing the tree and then press the left mouse button to give the tree a peck and get some wood.

You will also need two ropes, and those need to be made with fiber. To get fiber, find a small bush and once again peck away at it until you have everything you need.

After that, hit the Z button to bring up the crafting menu. Click on “Common” and then the rope, and make sure you craft two of them.

Now, switch to the weapon tab and select the bow. Craft it, and you will have finished this step of the quest, but you still need a very important item: arrows.



To make arrows, click on the Ammo tab and select them. You will need 30 pieces of wood and 30 stones to make one arrow. Once again, stone can be gathered by pecking away at it, and small gray rocks and boulders can be found all over the islands.

There you go, your bow and arrow are complete, and you are free to roam the islands in search of more loot; just make sure you watch out for hunters.