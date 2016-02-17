Drake Hollow is a horror survival game from The Flame in the Flood creators
Drake Hollow, the latest effort from The Molosses Flood, challenges a team of kids to survive against a parade of horrors.
Drake Hollow, the latest effort from The Molosses Flood, challenges a team of kids to survive against a parade of horrors.
The Flame in the Flood is coming out next week, so the latest video from The Molasses Flood is teaching users how to use some of its variety of traps.
Survival will mean more than resource management in the debut effort from The Molasses Flood. It'll also mean braving the rapids, as The Flame in the Flood debuts in two weeks.
Developer The Molasses Flood is ready to contribute its entry to the survival genre with The Flame in the Flood, a game that challenges players to survive the elements of the forest while braving the roaring rapids.