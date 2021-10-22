CD Projekt acquires Drake Hollow developer The Molasses Flood The Molasses Flood is already set to work on a project set within an existing CD Projekt IP.

As CD Projekt has continued work on massively high profile titles like the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3, so too has it expanded its offices and acquisitions over the past few years. Recently, it added another acquisition to that list. The Molasses Flood, a Boston studio known for its work on Drake Hollow and The Flame in the Flood, has joined CD Projekt and has already begun work on a new game set in an existing CD Projekt IP.

The Flood Molasses announced its joining of CD Projekt via the studio’s own Twitter on October 22, 2021. From here on out, the studio will become part of CD Projekt, though it will keep its studio name in the process.

Exciting news for us today! We've joined the CD PROJEKT family, and are working on a project within one of their existing universes 😍🤯 pic.twitter.com/8jhWylIfKh — The Molasses Flood is hiring! (@molassesflood) October 22, 2021

Director Forrest Dowling claims The Molasses Flood will continue to deliver its unique flavor of gaming even as it joins under the CD Projekt umbrella.

“So what does this mean?” Dowling wrote. “We get to build a completely new game in the universe of an existing CD Projekt IP, we get to hire a lot more folks, and we get to keep making games based on the same principles that have always guided us: making games with heart built on rich gameplay systems.”

The Molasses Flood joins CD Projekt RED Vancouver (which was originally Digital Scapes before being acquired) in the Cyberpunk 2077 developer/publisher’s growing stable. Meanwhile, The Molasses Flood has done well for itself on the back of its previous projects with The Flame in the Flood doing well in its release and then gaining further success on Nintendo Switch.

It will be interesting to see what The Molasses Flood puts together in its tenure under CD Projekt. Stay tuned as we await further details as to what’s next for the studio, right here at Shacknews.