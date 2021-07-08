CD Projekt RED acquisition of Digital Scapes & opening of Vancouver studio is now official The developers of Cyberpunk 2077 now have an additional studio to work with.

CD Projekt RED has now officially acquired Digital Scapes, which will be the Vancouver wing of the studio. This acquisition was first revealed back in March via the investor relations page but has now been made official.

The acquisition of Digital Scapes, and its rebranding to CD Projekt RED Vancouver, is now official, according to a Tweet from the CD Project Investor Relations Twitter account on July 8, 2021.

News of the acquisition was first announced back on March 30, 2021. The Vancouver division of CD Projekt RED will join the three existing teams which are based in Warsaw, Kraków and Wrocław. The press release states that all four will “jointly work on the Studio’s future releases.”

“We are very happy to see this transaction through to a successful conclusion,” says Adam Kiciński, President and Joint CEO of CD Projekt RED. “The experienced Digital Scapes crew is a strong foundation upon which to build a much larger CD Projekt RED Vancouver team.” Kiciński’s statement seems to suggest that this is just the beginning of the Vancouver team. No doubt the additional talent will assist with CDPR’s plans to work on multiple triple-A projects at once.

Though the release of Cyberpunk 2077 was riddled with problems, the game still managed to sell nearly 14 million copies in 2020. Since then, the game has received numerous patches to address the multitude of issues. The Co-Founder even released a video apologizing for the game’s launch and laid out a roadmap for future fixes.

Digital Scapes, now CDPR Vancouver, assisted CD Projekt RED with Cyberpunk 2077’s development. With the company now operating under the same branding, players could see more momentum with patches and even news on the free DLC and next-gen console updates that were promised. Be sure to keep it locked to Shacknews as we bring you the latest on CD Projekt RED and Cyberpunk 2077.