The Elder Scrolls: Blades makes the jump from mobile to Switch
Formerly a mobile-centric title, The Elder Scrolls: Blades is now available on Switch, so you can play It on a different kind of handheld other than your phone.
Formerly a mobile-centric title, The Elder Scrolls: Blades is now available on Switch, so you can play It on a different kind of handheld other than your phone.
The Elder Scrolls: Blades is now in Early Access for everyone to download and play now.
Find out if your mobile can run The Elder Scrolls: Blades by checking over the game's list of phone requirements and compatible devices.
Mobile RPG The Elder Scrolls: Blades has hit iOS and Google Play storefronts ahead of its expected release later this month.
You'll have to wait a bit longer to play the new Elder Scrolls game on the go.
To help show off the power of iOS 12, Apple invited Bethesda's Todd Howard for a special cameo.
The verdict is still out as one major puzzle piece has yet to fall into place.
A little Elder Scrolls experience perfect for when you can’t play a bigger Elder Scrolls game.
Look for the upcoming mobile game to get a VR counterpart eventually, too!