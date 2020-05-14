The Elder Scrolls: Blades makes the jump from mobile to Switch Formerly a mobile-centric title, The Elder Scrolls: Blades is now available on Switch, so you can play It on a different kind of handheld other than your phone.

Free-to-play dungeon crawl adventure The Elder Scrolls: Blades has debuted on Nintendo Switch.

If you missed out on the game when it first debuted on mobile devices, now's a great time to test it out since you can grab it for free via the Nintendo eShop.

While the base version of The Elder Scrolls: Blades is free, there's also a Quick-Start Edition that you can pick up for $14.99 instead, with nets you exclusive armor and a powerful weapon… once owned by the notorious Bloodfall King, Durak gro-Batul,” plus valuable scrolls, building materials, 2,000 Gems, and 30,000 Gold.

Overall, it looks to be the same game that initially debuted via iOS and Android phones in May 2019. The game is cross-play, though, so you can play with friends on other devices. It also supports cross-save, which means you can start on mobile and change to the Switch or vice versa, depending on where you want to play.

Previously, Shacknews went hands-on with the game in its early stages at QuakeCon 2018. Here's what we thought of it then:

"Once you encounter an enemy, the camera repositions and tracks the enemy. You’re static for the fight, so you just focus on attacking, defending, and using special abilities. Attacking requires you to hold your press until the circle on the screen reaches its edge. There’s a timing element where, if you hold it too long, the attack won’t be as impactful. Beyond that, you press a button to put up your shield when the enemy attacks and can press other smaller icons to set off different abilities. In this demo, I had a shield bash, blizzard shield, and lightning bolt."

Let us know if you end up trying the Switch version. We'll be interested in hearing how it goes.