Red Bull announces Tetris M1ND BEND3R collaboration
Red Bull unveils a whole new way to play Tetris.
Red Bull unveils a whole new way to play Tetris.
Prior to Sunday's Classic Tetris World Championship Top 8, Shacknews had the opportunity to speak to one of the voices of the game, James Chen. We asked about his Tetris background, calling the action, and parallels with the competitive fighting game world.
During Sunday's exciting final day of the 2019 Classic Tetris World Championship, Shacknews spoke to 7-time world champion Jonas Neubauer about his storied career, the continuing rise of competitive Tetris, his one-of-a-kind retro esports marriage, and his cameo on prime-time television.
Joseph Saelee has won the 2019 Classic Tetris World Championship, becoming a back-to-back winner after surviving a tough challenge from Japanese Tetris Grandmaster Koryan.
As the 2019 Classic Tetris World Championship rolls on, 17-year-old Tetris prodigy and defending world champion Joseph Saelee took some time to chat with Shacknews.
It's the ultimate retro tournament. The best Tetris players are getting together for the tenth year to compete to see who's the best of the best. Learn more about the Classic Tetris World Championship, including how to watch all of the action.
The 100-player battle royale action of Tetris 99 is coming to mobile devices so you can play anytime, anywhere.
Tetris and Sanrio are teaming up together to create an online game featuring Sanrio's beloved characters.
The first release from this deal, Tetris Journey, will launch in 2019 in celebration of 35-years of Tetris.
Clearing lines in Tetris Effect will earn you various ranks, from Tetris at 4 lines to Octoris at 8 lines.