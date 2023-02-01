Tetris film announced for Apple TV+ with worldwide premiere at SXSW The film will follow a young Henk Rogers and his initial efforts to acquire the rights to Tetris.

A Tetris movie has been announced for Apple TV+ with a worldwide premiere set to take place this year at the SXSW Conference that’s being held in Austin, Texas from Mar 10 through March 19. The film will follow a young Henk Rogers, played by Taaron Egerton, and Alexey Pajitnov played by Nikita Efremov. While the announcement was scarce in regards to details about the film, the story will seemingly detail Rogers’ eventful journey to Russia to acquire the rights to Tetris.

#Tetris, a new Apple Original Film, is based on the incredible true story of one of the most iconic video games in the world.



Premiering worldwide at @SXSW. Coming soon to Apple TV+ pic.twitter.com/27YYnzc8ln — Apple TV+ (@AppleTVPlus) February 1, 2023

The pair actually talked about what happened in detail back at D.I.C.E. Summit in 2015. If you haven’t listened to the tale as told by Rogers and Pajitnov, it’s honestly fascinating. During the Summit talk, Rogers explains things like how the rights were passed around between different companies such as Academy Soft and Mirror Soft, to Spectrum Holobyte, and eventually to Rogers in Japan.

When I licensed Tetris from Spectrum Holobyte for PC, there was a whole long chain of companies in the copyright notice and so it went from Academy Soft—which is the Academy of Science—to Elektronorgtechnica which is a trade organization in Moscow. From there, it went to Andromeda which was a Hungarian company, to Mirror Soft which was a U.K. company, to Spectrum Holobyte, and from Spectrum Holobyte—a U.S. company—it went to me in Japan.

Rogers then goes on to explain how he tracked the likes of Elektronorgtechnica down in Moscow, hired an interpreter, made his way into the building, and then proceeded to go through a whole host of other unique circumstances in the process of obtaining the rights to Tetris. Again, the D.I.C.E. Summit talk with Henk Rogers and Alexey Pajitnov in 2015 is extremely insightful, and gives those curious as to what the Apple TV+ film might showcase a helpful rundown of things like Rogers’ trip to Russia.

