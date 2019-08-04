Super Smash Bros. Ultimate update version 6.0.0 patch notes
The latest Super Smash Bros. Ultimate update 6.0.0 is live. Check out these red hot patch notes!
Check out the official Nintendo reveal of Terry Bogard as Sakurai guides us through this new DLC fighter's moves.
The greatest crossover event in history is now the best-selling fighter too, surprising no one.
Smash Ultimate fans can look forward to some details about the next DLC fighter, Terry Bogard.
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has lived up to its billing as one of gaming's greatest crossovers and it's becoming more apparent that we will never see anything like it again in our lives.
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Version 5.0 has arrived, with Nintendo issuing out the latest fighter adjustments for each of the game's characters.
Fans of breakout indie hit Undertale got a special treat today from Super Smash Bros. Ultimate series director Masahiro Sakurai, as a new Mii Fighter outfit paid tribute to Sans.
Masahiro Sakurai is here to detail Banjo and Kazooie's new moves for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.
As rumored, an SNK character is joining the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate roster and it's Fatal Fury's Terry Bogard.
Just one year after the last time the EVO concurrent viewership record fell, it was broken again. This time by main event Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.