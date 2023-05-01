Shackpets | Available on iOS and Google Play Store

Sakurai details how Kirby gameplay inspired Smash knockback mechanic

Masahiro Sakurai has revealed how Kirby led to an iconic Super Smash Bros. mechanic.
Donovan Erskine
Nintendo
1

The release of Sora in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate in 2021 marked the end of development for the most ambitious entry in the platform fighting series. After closing that chapter, legendary director Masahiro Sakurai created a YouTube channel to share insight and tips for budding game developers. In one of his latest videos, Sakurai revealed that Kirby inspired the iconic knockback gameplay mechanic in the Super Smash Bros. games.

In Sakurai’s 100th video, titled Development Secrets of the Original Kirby, the veteran developer goes in-depth on his work on the early Kirby titles. He reveals a slew of secrets and unknown facts about the games and the process of making them, but one concept really stuck out to us.

Sakurai was detailing the mechanic in which Kirby would go flying after taking a lot of damage. Unlike most platformers, the camera would not remain centered on the pink puffball when he was knocked back due to an enemy attack. Instead, the camera would slowly refocus on Kirby after he had settled. However, if Kirby got knocked fully off-screen, the player would lose a life. Sakurai then states “yes—these are the same rules as Super Smash Bros.!”

The mechanic is probably most known for its implementation in Super Smash Bros. It’s officially referred to as Launching and has been used for plenty of Smash-like games over the years. Kirby, of course, is one of the few characters to have been featured as a playable character in every Super Smash Bros. game. He also takes center stage in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s narrative mode, World of Light.

With Kirby being Sakurai’s original project before taking on Nintendo’s crossover fighter, it makes perfect sense that a mechanic from those older platformers went on to be a gameplay-defining feature in the Smash series. Although development on Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is complete, we continue to follow the latest stories relating to the franchise.

