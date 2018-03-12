Suikoden spiritual successor Eiyuden Chronicles Kickstarter raises 3 times its goal in a day
The Eiyuden Chronicle Kickstarter arranged by series veteran developers has moved past $1.5 million in just a day since funding launched.
