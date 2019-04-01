Microsoft Flight Simulator modder drops r/WallStreetBets mascot on Wall Street
Because after all, where else in Microsoft Flight Simulator's digital world are you going to put a giant WallStreetBets Chad complete with diamond hands?
Because after all, where else in Microsoft Flight Simulator's digital world are you going to put a giant WallStreetBets Chad complete with diamond hands?
The moderators of one of the most popular subreddits are taking a stand against toxic internet posters on April Fools' Day 2019. r/Games will remain closed for the entire day.