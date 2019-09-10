Apple has lost its way in the 10 years since Steve Jobs' death
It's been ten years since Steve Jobs passed away and Apple Inc. just doesn't feel the same anymore.
It's that time again, when Apple fans gather around their Macs, iPhones, iPads, and Apple TVs to see if Tim Cook will wow them with new innovative products. Here's what to expect.
Apple proves once again that Steve Jobs is dead with another missed product detail. This time Apple Card is the offender.
This legendary Apple computer is one of only two-hundred produced.
Today we reinvent podcasts.
On this week's episode Asif and David sit down to talk about expectations leading up to Apple's first presentation at the brand new Steve Jobs Theater.
Apple Inc. sent out invitations to the September 12 special event this morning and Shacknews CEO, Asif Khan, takes a look at this crucial moment in Apple's history. This will be the first event to ever be held at Apple Park.
Our CEO, Asif Khan, looks back at Apple Inc.'s iconic founder five years after his death.